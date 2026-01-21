Genpact Named a Brand to Watch in the IT Services Space by Brand Finance

Brand Finance cites Genpact's double-digit brand value growth in its latest IT services rankings

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), an agentic and advanced technology solutions company, has been ranked as one of the world's most valuable and strongest IT services brands in the 2026 Brand Finance IT Services 25 report. Genpact has emerged as a 'brand to watch' in the ranking, following a 16% increase in brand value to USD 1.5 billion, which pushed the brand up one rank to 18th overall. To view the Brand Finance IT Services 25 report, click here.

According to the report, Genpact's rise in this year's ranking is the result of its strategic pivot to a technology-first, agentic AI and advanced technology solutions business. The shift has been supported by the company's GenpactNext growth model and strategic framework, along with a global rebrand launched in the fall of 2025. The rebrand was anchored by the tag line "On It," a powerful articulation of the exponential value Genpact creates for clients and employees.

"Genpact's brand value reflects the momentum behind its evolving brand as the company sharpens how it shows up in the market around AI and advanced technologies," said David Haigh, CEO, Brand Finance. "The refreshed identity and clearer story are helping Genpact stand out with clients and strengthen its position as a trusted partner at a time when organizations are accelerating adoption of advanced and agentic technologies."

Brand Finance's annual ranking evaluates the world's leading IT services brands using an ISO-compliant brand valuation methodology based on a standardized royalty-relief model and peer benchmarking across the sector.

"Genpact is one of only four IT services companies to deliver double-digit brand value growth in this year's Brand Finance report," said Caitlin Blewett, Chief Marketing Officer, Genpact. "The significant brand value growth reflects the impact of our global rebrand in support of our pivot to agentic and advanced technology solutions. The rebrand comprised of new messaging, a first-of-its-kind visual identity with AI at the core, a new digital presence and the launch of our 'on it' brand essence, an active expression of Genpact's story."

The 2026 Brand Finance report highlights the continued growth for companies across the sector, underscoring the increasing importance of IT services in enterprise transformation.

