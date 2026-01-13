The Autonomous Enterprise Is Coming, And Genpact Research Finds 12% Are Leading The Way

New research reveals four critical enablers to moving beyond AI experimentation to build the foundation of the autonomous enterprise

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), an agentic and advanced technology solutions company, today released new research showing how leading organizations leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to reshape the way they operate and grow. Drawing on insights from more than 500 senior executives, Autonomy by design: Scaling AI for enterprise value highlights distinct behaviors of the top 12% of organizations. These leaders are successfully navigating the journey toward becoming an autonomous enterprise, where agentic AI is embedded into core operational workflows and the technology decides, acts, and learns alongside people.

"Our findings confirm that transformation goes well beyond technology," said Sanjeev Vohra, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, Genpact. "The leading enterprises are reimagining processes, making deliberate investments, and unlearning old ways of working, all while ensuring responsible use of data and AI. This research provides the leaders' playbook that serves as a practical blueprint for innovation."

Becoming an autonomous enterprise: The promise and barriers

At least a quarter of senior executives surveyed expect self-managing business processes that run with minimal human oversight could become a reality within three years. But today, only 3% of respondents are actively implementing agentic orchestration, platforms critical to embedding AI across end-to-end processes.

Confidence in the promise of AI is high, but the foundational work needed to achieve AI maturity often stalls. Nearly all executives indicate that they don't have adequate governance models and structures in place for autonomous or agentic AI systems. Furthermore, the most frequently cited organizational constraint to AI adoption is workforce capability gaps, but only 45% offer AI training for all employees.

"AI poses an interesting paradox," said Nelson Repenning, Faculty Director, MIT Leadership Center, and Distinguished Professor of System Dynamics and Organization Studies, MIT Sloan School of Management. "On the one hand, its main benefit will come from automating the work that humans currently do. On the other hand, you can't automate the process of implementing automation. Humans must still make the tough, messy decisions about where and how to apply AI."

Key findings: Four enablers set leaders apart

Genpact has identified four interconnected enablers to become an autonomous enterprise:

A symphony of agents that orchestrates end-to-end business processes

that orchestrates end-to-end business processes The universal AI practitioner that democratizes AI fluency across roles and functions

that democratizes AI fluency across roles and functions Enterprise architecture redux that builds data-centric foundations capable of supporting AI as it scales

that builds data-centric foundations capable of supporting AI as it scales Governing at the speed of AI that establishes the oversight and mechanisms required to scale AI quickly and responsibly

"We are witnessing firsthand the transformative role of AI as the connective tissue of modern business operations," continued Vohra. "At Genpact, we call this Agentic Operations. Our last mile advantage and depth of process and data knowledge enable our clients to achieve higher levels of autonomy, which drive tangible business outcomes, today."

For more on the report including a playbook for organizations aiming to leverage agentic systems and human creativity to achieve higher-level outcomes, please visit www.genpact.com/insight/how-to-scale-ai-for-enterprise-value.

Methodology

This report draws insights from a global survey of 500 senior executives working across 13 business functions, in organizations generating over US$1 billion in annual revenue, in 8 industries and 13 countries. The research also includes qualitative interviews with 10 senior executives across industries to provide expert perspectives on the context of enterprise AI today.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is an agentic and advanced technology solutions company. We leverage process intelligence and artificial intelligence to deliver measurable outcomes. With a strong partner ecosystem and decades of client trust, we provide innovative solutions that transform how businesses run. Powered by a team with an active learning mindset and client centricity at its core, we deliver lasting value for the world's leading enterprises.

