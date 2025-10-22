Genpact Named a Leader and Star Performer in Finance & Accounting by Everest Group

Everest Group highlighted Genpact's AI Gigafactory as a standout differentiator in modernizing finance operations

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), an agentic and advanced technology solutions company, today announced that it has been recognized as both a Leader and a Star Performer in the Everest Group Finance & Accounting (F&A) Outsourcing PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025. This latest recognition underscores Genpact's AI-first strategy and continued leadership in transforming finance operations through agentic AI and process intelligence. Read the report excerpt here.

"Genpact has notably strengthened its overall F&A transformation capabilities through investments in AI, including the AI Value Studio and Gigafactory," said Shirley Hung, Partner, Everest Group. "Genpact is among a select number of providers offering agentic AI solutions for F&A, such as its agentic AP Suite."

Everest Group highlighted Genpact for its:

Agentic AI innovation: Early leadership with AI-powered solutions like the Genpact AI Gigafactory and the Genpact AP Suite , enabling more intelligent, adaptive finance systems

Early leadership with AI-powered solutions like the and the , enabling more intelligent, adaptive finance systems Consulting-led transformation: Reimagining finance through a blend of consulting, design thinking, and Lean principles

Reimagining finance through a blend of consulting, design thinking, and Lean principles Proven scale and client impact: Strong global delivery, client satisfaction, and continued investment in digital capabilities

"This recognition from Everest Group reinforces the strength and continued evolution of our finance and accounting expertise," said Riju Vashisht, Chief Growth Officer, Genpact. "By bringing together our deep process and industry domain expertise with advanced technology capabilities we help clients reframe business problems and drive AI-led finance transformation at scale."

Everest Group evaluated 34 F&A providers on their vision, capabilities, and market impact. Genpact stood out as an early mover in agentic AI for finance, appealing to innovation-focused enterprises. The report highlighted Genpact's AI Gigafactory as a standout differentiator, a scaled delivery model that accelerates enterprise AI adoption from pilot to production by combining the company's deep domain expertise, agentic AI capabilities, and responsible AI frameworks.

This dual recognition reinforces Genpact's strategy to redefine finance for the digital era. As enterprises increasingly seek intelligent, resilient, and insights-driven finance operations, Genpact continues to invest in agentic AI, analytics, and domain expertise to help clients transform with speed and confidence.

To learn more about Genpact's services and solutions for Finance & Accounting, click here.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is an agentic and advanced technology solutions company. We leverage process intelligence and artificial intelligence to deliver measurable outcomes. With a strong partner ecosystem and decades of client trust, we provide innovative solutions that transform how businesses run. Powered by a team with an active learning mindset and client centricity at its core, we deliver lasting value for the world's leading enterprises.

Get to know us at genpact.com and on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and Facebook.

Disclaimer

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Reports may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group's analysts and included in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Sue Martenson

Genpact Media Relations

978-905-9582

[email protected]

SOURCE Genpact