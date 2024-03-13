Genpact Named a Leader in Financial Crime and Compliance by Everest Group for Fourth Consecutive Year

Genpact's anti-financial crime riskCanvas software suite and AI-first approach to transformation recognized by Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 for financial crime and compliance operations

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, has once again earned the highest accolade, Leader, in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessment for financial crime and compliance. This is the fourth consecutive year Everest Group has named Genpact a Leader in this domain.

Everest Group noted Genpact's capabilities ranging from enhanced due diligence to anti-money laundering monitoring, and from fraud management to chargeback. Genpact's proprietary, cloud-based, anti-financial crime software suite, riskCanvas, also received specific commentary for its generative AI module, showcasing live deployments that automate narrative construction for suspicious activity reports, and financial crime alerts, thereby improving outcomes for clients such as Apex Fintech Solutions.

"Regulatory scrutiny of financial institutions is increasing worldwide due to emerging risks, geopolitical tensions, and changing macroeconomic factors, "said Dheeraj Maken, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Genpact's focus on high-end advisory services, coupled with its strong operational background, positions it as a standout option for businesses. With a comprehensive portfolio addressing diverse client needs and expertise in critical areas, such as fraud management and chargeback, Genpact earned the title of Leader in our FCC Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024."

Everest Group commended Genpact's diverse global portfolio, serving clients across industries, including major banks, and fintechs. The analysis also highlighted Genpact's ability to tailor solutions to meet unique client needs, regardless of industry or scale. With customized strategies to combat financial crime, Genpact empowers clients to achieve superior results through strategic AI-led technology transformation across their value chains.

"As technology continues to advance, methods employed by financial criminals are becoming increasingly sophisticated and securing a Leader position in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for the fourth year in a row demonstrates Genpact's commitment to protecting individuals, businesses, and communities from financial harm worldwide," said Sameer Dewan, Global Business Leader, Financial Services. "Genpact strategically brings together deep domain expertise, a strong network of industry-leading partners, and holistic, AI-infused solutions to enable businesses to fight financial crimes."

As a key player in enterprise transformation, Genpact continually enhances its capability building by leveraging its in-house learning platform, Genome. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessment calls out Genpact's consistent recognition as a top performer, highlighting its robust capabilities, industry-leading solutions, and unwavering commitment to client success.

