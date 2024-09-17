Genpact Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Analytics and AI Business Process Services for Finance and Accounting 2024 Vendor Assessment

Recognized for strengths in delivering F&A analytics and AI capabilities

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future, has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Analytics and AI Business Process Services for Finance and Accounting 2024 Vendor Assessment*. This recognition highlights Genpact's commitment to delivering a breadth of services including functional analytics and AI solutions that help organizations optimize strategic decision-making and enhance their global finance operations.

"In today's AI-driven world, business success depends on transforming data into actionable insights," said Sameer Dewan, Global Business Unit Leader for Financial Services, Genpact. "We believe the IDC MarketScape recognition highlights our ability to empower finance leaders with smarter, data-led, AI-first solutions to help them reimagine their operations and drive unparalleled business outcomes."

The IDC MarketScape report evaluates service providers on their current capabilities, future strategy, and market success. The report noted, "Core to Genpact's strengths in delivering F&A analytics and AI capabilities is its breadth of services spanning information/data architecture, business data warehousing, information/data management and cloud enablement, BI tools/BA apps implementations, big data services, and data strategy and data engineering capabilities."

The report also noted, "Genpact was chosen because of its track record of demonstrated results, competitive pricing, and commitment to SLAs. In addition, the criteria that helped differentiate Genpact from other service providers/vendors was the scale of the service providers' cloud BPO business, collaborative approach in working with the vendor, and automation capabilities."

For more information about Genpact's capabilities and services in enterprise analytics and AI, visit here.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future. Our 125,000+ people across 30+ countries are driven by our innate curiosity, entrepreneurial agility, and desire to create lasting value for clients. Powered by our purpose – the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people – we serve and transform leading enterprises, including the Fortune Global 500, with our deep business and industry knowledge, digital operations services, and expertise in data, technology, and AI.

Get to know us at genpact.com and on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and Facebook.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

*(doc # US51353223, July 2024)

MEDIA CONTACT:

Roopanki Kalra

Genpact Media Relations – India

+91 9971634388

[email protected]

SOURCE Genpact