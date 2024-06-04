Genpact Named a Leader in Trust and Safety Services by Everest Group for Fourth Consecutive Year

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 underscores Genpact's focus on AI to drive enhanced decision-making, ensure policy compliance for platform content, and detect digital fraud

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future, has been ranked a Leader in Trust and Safety Services by Everest Group in its PEAK Matrix Assessment for 2024. This marks the fourth consecutive year Genpact has received this distinction from the prominent consulting and research firm.

This year's assessment highlights Genpact's consistent leadership in technology innovation. Leveraging its AI capabilities, domain expertise, and industry-leading partnerships, Genpact is well-poised to address complex challenges for its media, publishing, and entertainment clients. These include moderating and investigating harmful content to keep online users safe from fraud, harassment or other digital threats to client communities and their customers.

"As the digital media landscape rapidly evolves, the combination of the right talent and tools is crucial for maintaining secure digital environments," said Anil Nanduru, Global Business Leader, High Tech and Manufacturing, and Consumer and Healthcare, Genpact. "At the intersection of our deep domain and AI expertise, Genpact is committed to keeping users and online communities safe, leveraging data, technology, and the use of responsible AI."

The report highlights that Genpact leverages generative AI to improve internal efficiencies by optimizing moderators' decision-making and prescribing the next best action. It also uses generative AI to ensure policy compliance, detect fraud, and identify regulated goods, helping clients plan and prevent online threats.

"Genpact is experienced in trust and safety solutions across major industries, with vertical-specific capabilities and AI-first strategies to address each industry's challenges," said Abhijnan Dasgupta, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Genpact invests in AI and generative AI to enhance its offerings through in-house development and premiere partnerships. The company also has policy-level knowledge management to support moderators and continues to invest in strategy and consulting services like Regulatory Compliance, Policy Lab, Election Tracking Framework, and Quality Assurance."

For the 2024 PEAK Matrix assessment, Everest Group evaluated 27 providers of trust and safety services in the industry, assessing various factors including service focus, key intellectual property/solutions, domain investments, and case studies demonstrating capabilities with clients and partners.

For more information about Genpact's trust and safety services, visit: https://www.genpact.com/insight/everest-group-names-genpact-a-leader-in-trust-and-safety

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future. Our 125,000+ people across 30+ countries are driven by our innate curiosity, entrepreneurial agility, and desire to create lasting value for clients. Powered by our purpose – the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people – we serve and transform leading enterprises, including the Fortune Global 500, with our deep business and industry knowledge, digital operations services, and expertise in data, technology, and AI.

Get to know us at genpact.com and on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and Facebook.

