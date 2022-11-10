Genpact named as a Global Leader in Sustainability with the Golden Peacock Award 2022 for second consecutive year

Recognition underscores Genpact's commitment to sustainability, risk management, and governance and dedication to the planet

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, today announced that it has received the Golden Peacock Global Award for Sustainability 2022, in recognition of its outstanding commitment to sustainable business practices.

This is the second consecutive year that Genpact has been bestowed the Global Award for Sustainability by Golden Peacock.

For this award, the evaluation jury, led by Hon'ble Justice M. N. Venkatachaliah, former Chief Justice of India, former Chairman, National Human Rights Commission of India and former Chairman, National Commission for Constitution of India Reforms, assessed Genpact's corporate governance guidelines, risk management system and sustainability practices across the business.

"Companies today must have a laser-sharp focus to create meaningful progress in sustainability with data, technology, and change management at the core," said Tiger Tyagarajan, chief executive officer, Genpact. "At Genpact, we see environmental, social, and governance (ESG) as a key transformation lever and are incorporating it into everything we do for ourselves and our clients. Our approach to sustainability services for our clients is aligned with our core strength in services including supply chain, sourcing & procurement, risk management, and regulatory compliance, on a foundation of our expertise in data and analytics."

Genpact's recognition is testament to the company's implementation of its sustainability program and reduction in its overall carbon footprint with initiatives in such areas as sustainable sourcing practices, climate change, enterprise risk management, and corporate social responsibility. As of 2021, the company has been able to lower its Scope 1 and 2 emissions (tCO2e) by 44% and Scope 3 emissions by 93%, along with lowering its water consumption by 53% and energy consumption by 33%, against a base year of 2017.

Established for over 30 years, the Golden Peacock Awards, is one of the most coveted awards and is regarded as a benchmark of Corporate Excellence worldwide. It has earned credibility due to its transparent three-evaluation process making it a hallmark of excellence globally. See the complete assessment parameters and full winners list for the Golden Peacock Awards 2022, here.

