This Year's Honor Highlights Genpact's Strong Governance and ESG Impact, Reinforcing its Position as a Responsible Agentic Innovator

NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), an agentic and advanced technology solutions company, today announced it has been recognized as one of the 2026 World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. Access to the full list of this year's honorees here.

Genpact named as one of the 2026 World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere for the eighth time.

This is the eighth time Ethisphere has recognized Genpact, placing the company among a select group of honorees. The assessment highlights Genpact's strong corporate governance and its approach to evaluating its broader environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, including the various ways it measures its workplace culture.

"Congratulations to Genpact for achieving recognition as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies®. As we mark the 20th class of honorees, this group continues to raise the bar for business integrity by embedding ethics into everyday decision-making and long-term strategy. Companies with strong ethics, compliance, and governance programs are built for better long-term performance," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere's Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair.

This year's World's Most Ethical Companies® includes 138 honorees spanning 19 countries and 41 industries, with 19 first-time honorees.

"As organizations move mission‑critical work from human‑processed and human-validated to machine-processed and human-validated environments, trust, accountability, and strong governance become essential to sustaining innovation at scale," said Balkrishan "BK" Kalra, President and Chief Executive Officer, Genpact. "This recognition reflects our long‑standing commitment to embedding integrity into our culture and decision‑making, and to advancing responsible AI that blends machine intelligence with human judgment."

Methodology & Scoring

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, which requires companies to provide 240+ documented proof points on practices that support robust ethics and compliance, including: corporate governance; program structure & resourcing; written standards; training, awareness, & communication; risk assessment & auditing; investigations, enforcement, discipline & incentives; measurement of ethical culture; third-party risk management, and environmental & social impact.

That data undergoes further qualitative analysis by a panel of experts who spend thousands of hours vetting and evaluating each year's group of applicants.

This process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify best-in-class ethics and compliance practices from organizations across industries and from around the world.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is an agentic and advanced technology solutions company. We leverage process intelligence and artificial intelligence to deliver measurable outcomes. With a strong partner ecosystem and decades of client trust, we provide innovative solutions that transform how businesses run. Powered by a team with an active learning mindset and client centricity at its core, we deliver lasting value for the world's leading enterprises.

Get to know us at genpact.com and on LinkedIn, YouTube, X, and Facebook.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that strengthen corporate brands, build trust in the marketplace, and deliver business success. Companies turn ethics, compliance, and culture into a business advantage by leveraging Ethisphere's data-driven program & culture assessments featuring the latest guidance and the practices of hundreds of global organizations across the 8 pillars of an ethical culture, and 240+ ethics, compliance, social, and governance data points delivered through a proprietary software platform. Ethisphere also honors superior integrity programs through World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition, brings together a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and advances ethical business practices through the Global Ethics Summit, Ethisphere Magazine, and the Ethicast podcast. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Keith Gordon

Genpact Media Relations

+1-917-204-9952

[email protected]

SOURCE Genpact