Genpact Partners with Nestlé Business Solutions to Establish New Global Capability Center

Partnership combines Genpact's process intelligence, domain expertise, and advanced technology solutions to help Nestlé accelerate process transformation.

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), an agentic and advanced technology solutions company, today announced a partnership with Nestlé Business Solutions (NBS), the global shared services network of Nestlé Group, to establish Nestlé's new Global Capability Center (GCC) in India. The partnership will combine Genpact's domain expertise, process intelligence, and advanced technology capabilities, including agentic AI, to help Nestlé accelerate process transformation.

Genpact will support the GCC as an innovation center designed to improve digital adoption, operational visibility, and consistency across Nestlé's global business network.

"This partnership reflects how leading global enterprises are reimagining business services as technology-enabled, data-driven operations," said Tarun Chopra, Unit Leader, Consumer Goods, Genpact. "By combining Nestlé's global scale with Genpact's process intelligence and expertise in data, AI and automation, NBS Hyderabad will be a center designed to drive consistency, agility, and measurable business impact."

"NBS Hyderabad represents a positive next chapter in our growth journey. As we build stronger capabilities in a market like India, our people, partners and vendors will remain central to this journey," said Luca Fichera, Head of Nestlé Business Solutions. "This reflects our confidence in India's talent and capabilities, and our commitment to building a more agile, scalable and technology-enabled services network for Nestlé. With Hyderabad's strong ecosystem and Genpact's proven expertise, we are well placed to deliver greater value, consistency and innovation."

Based in Hyderabad, India, the new GCC will advance continuous improvement in business processes through AI, agentic AI, and other advanced technologies.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is an agentic and advanced technology solutions company. We leverage process intelligence and artificial intelligence to deliver measurable outcomes. With a strong partner ecosystem and decades of client trust, we provide innovative solutions that transform how businesses run. Powered by a team with an active learning mindset and client-centricity at its core, we deliver lasting value for the world's leading enterprises.

Get to know us at genpact.com and on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sue Martenson

Genpact Media Relations

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SOURCE Genpact