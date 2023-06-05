Genpact Ranked 6th in the '50 Best Firms For Data Scientists To Work For 2023' List by Analytics India Magazine (AIM)

News provided by

Genpact

05 Jun, 2023, 12:00 ET

Recognition demonstrates Genpact's continued commitment to building a culture of curiosity, learning and innovation to develop strong data, analytics and AI-skilled workforce   

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, today announced that it has earned the 6th spot in the Analytics India Magazine (AIM) Research's annual list of the '50 Best Firms for Data Scientists to Work for'.  

To determine the list, Analytics India Magazine (AIM) surveyed hundreds of employers in India to glean insights into how they have created an exemplary work environment for data scientists. The evaluation was based on five key parameters – learning and support, productivity and engagement, benefits and well-being, rewarding excellence and workplace diversity, equity and inclusion. All the firms appearing on this list have robust workplace policies, have undertaken initiatives to build a conducive work environment and provide all the resources needed for data scientists to grow and succeed in their careers.

"As businesses today undergo massive technological disruption, combining data and AI with a robust people-centric culture has emerged as the biggest differentiator," said Harsh Kar, Global Data and Analytics Business Leader, Genpact. "At Genpact, fostering a purpose-driven culture, that encourages our people to continuously learn and embrace different skills and perspectives, is core to who we are and foundational to how we innovate and leverage data, technology, and AI to drive value for ourselves and our clients. This award is a testament to that."

This is Genpact's latest recognition added to its list of growing industry and workplace awards, including –

Genpact is up from the 7th spot last year on the same list. See the full list of 50 Best Firms for Data Scientists to Work For, here.

About Genpact
Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm delivering the outcomes that transform our clients' businesses and shape their future. We're guided by our real-world experience redesigning and running thousands of processes for hundreds of global companies. Our clients – including many in the Global Fortune 500 – partner with us for our unique ability to combine deep industry and functional expertise, leading talent, and proven methodologies to drive collaborative innovation that turns insights into action and delivers outcomes at scale. We create lasting competitive advantages for our clients and their customers, running digitally enabled operations and applying our Data-Tech-AI services to design, build, and transform their businesses. And we do it all with purpose. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, our 115,000+ team is passionate in its relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedInTwitterYouTube, and Facebook

About Analytics India Magazine (AIM) Research
AIM Research (A subsidiary of Analytics India Magazine) provides rigorous, objective research and advisory to organizations that plans to achieve higher level of success with their analytics implementations. Our single, overriding goal is to equip our clients with the insights, advice and tools they need to create a well-oiled data driven enterprise. Visit us at www.aimresearch.ai 

Analytics India Magazine chronicles technological progress in the space of analytics, artificial intelligence, data science & big data by highlighting the innovations, players, and challenges shaping the future of India through promotion and discussion of ideas and thoughts by smart, ardent, action-oriented individuals who want to change the world.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Siya Belliappa
Genpact Media Relations – Global
+1 718-561-9843
[email protected]

Roopanki Kalra
Genpact Media Relations – India
+91 9971634388
[email protected]

SOURCE Genpact

Also from this source

Hindustan Unilever Limited and Genpact Launch Be.Seen to Scale Minority-Owned Businesses in India

Genpact to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.