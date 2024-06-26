Genpact Ranked a Leader in SAP Business Application Services by Everest Group

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 underscores Genpact's AI capabilities, strong talent pool, and end-to-end SAP suite of services and support for mid-market enterprises

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future, has been recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's SAP Business Application Services PEAK Matrix® assessment for mid-market enterprises.

In this inaugural report, Genpact is credited for its successful market adoption, vision, capability, strategy, and value delivered to clients across a global delivery footprint. Everest Group notes the Company's value delivered to mid-market clients seeking SAP business application services in North America and the UK, with particular strength in the consumer packaged goods, life sciences, manufacturing, and retail industries. Genpact provides a holistic approach to midmarket clients by delivering the full value of SAP implementation with support from its AI-first approach to operations.

"Mid-market companies must become highly adaptable to remain competitive, ready to act on consumer trends, fluctuating demand shifts, and evolving market pressures," said Anil Nanduru, Global Business Leader, High Tech and Manufacturing, and Consumer and Healthcare, Genpact. "Strategic AI integration and strong global partnerships help us drive informed decision-making and foster entrepreneurial agility resulting in strong collaboration and value-based outcomes."

Everest Group notes Genpact's robust, technology-focused partner ecosystem complements its comprehensive transformation strategy, and opportunities to co-innovate, with technology positioned at the core globally. Additionally, strategic acquisitions such as Enquero, Barkawi and Rightpoint further bolster Genpact's expertise within the data engineering, analytics and supply chain experience domains.

"SAP Business Application services have made a notable impact in the mid-market segment, generating over US$10 billion annually with a consistent double-digit year-over-year growth rate," said AS Yamohiadeen, Practice Director at Everest Group. "Genpact has a proven track record in delivering implementation and maintenance services for mid-market enterprises. They've also prioritized upskilling their talent pool across SAP business application engagements and have developed a comprehensive suite of industry-specific solutions."

Genpact continues to invest in the next generation of SAP business application services with a deeply experienced team who can implement robust, holistic strategies underpinned by impactful AI technology.

For more information about the Everest PEAK matrix report, visit https://www.genpact.com/insight/everest-group-positions-genpact-as-a-leader-in-sap-business-application-services

For more information about the Genpact and SAP partnership, visit: https://www.genpact.com/partners/sap

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future. Our 125,000+ people across 30+ countries are driven by our innate curiosity, entrepreneurial agility, and desire to create lasting value for clients. Powered by our purpose – the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people – we serve and transform leading enterprises, including the Fortune Global 500, with our deep business and industry knowledge, digital operations services, and expertise in data, technology, and AI.

Get to know us at genpact.com

