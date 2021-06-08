Genpact Receives IDG's CSO50 Award for Fifth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, is a recipient of a 2021 CSO50 Award from IDG's CSO, a premier security media brand providing insight into business risk leadership. The award recognizes Genpact for its secure work-from-home initiatives, and this is the fifth consecutive year that Genpact has received a CSO50 Award for its best-in-class security practices.

CSO presents this prestigious honor to a select group of organizations that have led security projects and initiatives demonstrating outstanding business value and thought leadership. Genpact received this award in 2017 for its "Data Loss Prevention 2.0" program, and in 2018 and 2020 for its "Cyber Defense Center Transformation and Automation" initiatives, and in 2019 for its "Cloud Security Automation" initiative.

COVID-19 caused massive shifts in business models, client needs, organizational constructs, and even the very meaning of what an office is and how organizations deliver security. Leading companies around the world jumped into action to reimagine how employees could function remotely, but also seamlessly and securely. Genpact was able to mobilize its workforce of more than 90,000 to a fully remote environment in just weeks. Using its "Secure Work from Anywhere" model, Genpact ensured that system controls and hygiene were maintained, enhanced, and sustained using cloud centric technologies. As a result, while keeping employee safety a priority, Genpact continued to provide seamless client service and maintained the critical business operations that Genpact transforms and runs for hundreds of global businesses every day.

"The pandemic initiated the move from a traditional office environment to a fully-remote model, forcing organizations to implement unique strategies to keep up with evolving security and infrastructure requirements," said Vidya Srinivasan, global infrastructure and risk leader, Genpact. "This award is testament to Genpact's agility and its continued focus on cybersecurity at a time when traditional working models are changing."

"The disruptive events of 2020 – combined with sophisticated and far-reaching attacks like SolarWinds – brought new challenges and costs to organizations, their security leaders, and business outcomes," said Amy Bennett, executive editor of CSO. "Our annual CSO50 Awards recognize security teams that bring innovation and thought leadership to solving for the many risks their organizations continue to face. This year's class of CSO50 winners represent an elite group of risk and security thought leaders, and we are pleased to give them the recognition they deserve."

The panel of judges included security leaders, industry experts, and academics. Genpact will accept its award at the CSO50 Conference to be held on November 16-18, 2021.

