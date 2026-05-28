Genpact Recognized as GCC Orchestrator in HFS Horizons: GCC Services, 2026

HFS Research cites Genpact for helping enterprises design, build, run, and transform Global Capability Centers (GCCs) with process expertise, agentic AI, and platform-led delivery

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), an agentic and advanced technology solutions company, today announced that HFS Research has positioned it in Horizon 3, the GCC Orchestrators tier -- the highest tier in the HFS Horizons: GCC Services, 2026 report, recognizing a select group of providers for ecosystem orchestration and innovation-led impact. HFS cited Genpact for helping enterprises design, build, run, and transform Global Capability Centers (GCCs) by combining deep process expertise, agentic AI, and platform-led delivery to improve GCC operations and business outcomes.

Explore HFS Research's recognition of Genpact as a GCC Orchestrator in HFS Horizons: GCC Services, 2026 — download the full report here.

Highlights

What positioned Genpact in Horizon 3, the GCC Orchestrator tier:

Deep GCC experience across the full lifecycle — from strategy and setup to operations, transformation, and transfer

across the full lifecycle — from strategy and setup to operations, transformation, and transfer Use of agentic AI and platforms to redesign workflows and modernize GCC operations at scale

and platforms to redesign workflows and modernize GCC operations at scale Ability to deliver measurable outcomes through GCC transformation, including higher productivity, less manual work, and stronger working capital performance

"Genpact's placement in Horizon 3 reflects its strength as a GCC orchestrator, shaped by its heritage as one of the original GCCs and its deep domain and process expertise," said Achyuta Ghosh, Executive Research Leader, HFS Research. "Its applied AI and agentic AI capabilities, along with platforms such as its AI Gigafactory for scaling AI from pilot to production and the agentic Genpact AP Suite for transforming accounts payable workflows, help enterprises redesign workflows, govern human-AI operations, and deliver measurable business outcomes through GCCs."

HFS noted Genpact's ability to connect operations, AI, and platforms to help enterprises evolve GCCs into engines of transformation.

"GCCs have evolved beyond their traditional role as a delivery hub. Today, it serves as a strategic nerve center that helps enterprises orchestrate talent, technology, data, and decision-making at scale," said Dinesh Jain, Global GCC Leader, Genpact. "Forward-looking organizations are using GCCs to accelerate enterprise transformation, strengthen operational accountability, and unlock scalable value through AI-enabled operating models."

To learn more about how Genpact helps enterprises design, build, run, and transform GCCs, visit the Genpact Global Capability Center Advisory website.

About HFS Horizons: GCC Services, 2026

The HFS Horizons: GCC Services, 2026 report evaluates 24 service providers across the Global Capability Center value chain, assessing their ability to help enterprises design, build, operate, and transform GCCs while orchestrating ecosystem partners. The study applies HFS Research's Services-as-Software construct, in which reusable platforms, AI agents, and productized accelerators deliver enterprise solutions. Providers are positioned across three tiers: Horizon 1 (Builders), Horizon 2 (Accelerators), and Horizon 3 (Orchestrators).

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is an advanced technology solutions company that combines process intelligence and artificial intelligence to deliver measurable outcomes. With a strong partner ecosystem and decades of client trust, we help leading enterprises transform how they run and create lasting value.

Get to know us at genpact.com and on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sue Martenson

Genpact Media Relations

978-905-9582

[email protected]

SOURCE Genpact