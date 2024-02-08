Genpact Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

2023 Total Revenue of $4.48 billion, Up 2% (3% constant currency)1,2

2023 Digital Operations Services Revenue of $2.48 billion, Up 3% (4% constant currency)1

2023 Data-Tech-AI Services Revenue of $1.99 billion, Up 2%1,2,3

2023 Diluted EPS of $3.41, Up 81%; Adjusted Diluted EPS4,5 of $2.98, Up 9%

Increases Quarterly Dividend by 11%

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact Limited (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

"We delivered total annual revenue of $4.5 billion in 2023, up 2% year-over-year. While the macroeconomic environment remains challenging, we have identified and begun to implement several key initiatives to improve execution. Looking ahead, 2024 will be a year of strengthening our foundation for future growth," said BK Kalra, President and CEO, Genpact. "As Genpact's new CEO, my top priority is to sharpen our focus and drive increased speed and accountability throughout the organization to reach our full potential."

Key Financial Highlights – Full Year 2023

Total revenue was $4.48 billion , up 2% year-over-year (3% on a constant currency basis). 1,2

, up 2% year-over-year (3% on a constant currency basis). Revenue from Data-Tech-AI services was $1.99 billion , up 2% year-over-year, both on an as reported and constant currency basis, 1,2 representing 45% of total revenue.

, up 2% year-over-year, both on an as reported and constant currency basis, representing 45% of total revenue. Revenue from Digital Operations services was $2.48 billion , up 3% year-over-year (4% on a constant currency basis), 1 representing 55% of total revenue.

, up 3% year-over-year (4% on a constant currency basis), representing 55% of total revenue. Net income was $631 million , up 79% year-over-year, including a non-recurring tax benefit of $170 million related to an intercompany transfer of intellectual property, with a corresponding margin of 14.1%.

, up 79% year-over-year, including a non-recurring tax benefit of related to an intercompany transfer of intellectual property, with a corresponding margin of 14.1%. Income from operations was $631 million , up 26% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 14.1%.

, up 26% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 14.1%. Adjusted income from operations was $763 million , up 6% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 17.0%. 5,6

, up 6% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 17.0%. Diluted earnings per share was $3.41 , up 81% year-over-year, including a non-recurring tax benefit of $170 million related to an intercompany transfer of intellectual property. Adjusted diluted earnings per share 4,5 was $2.98 , up 9% year-over-year.

, up 81% year-over-year, including a non-recurring tax benefit of related to an intercompany transfer of intellectual property. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was , up 9% year-over-year. New bookings were approximately $4.9 billion , up 26% year-over-year. 7

, up 26% year-over-year. Cash generated from operations was $491 million , up 11% year-over-year.

, up 11% year-over-year. Genpact repurchased approximately 6 million of its common shares during the year for total consideration of approximately $225 million at an average price per share of $37.48 .













1 Revenue growth on a constant currency basis is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated by restating current-period activity using the prior fiscal period's foreign currency exchange rates adjusted for hedging gains/losses in such period. 2 Total revenue and revenue from Data-Tech-AI services for the full year 2023 and full year 2022 include $0.5 million and $12 million of revenue, respectively, associated with a business classified as held for sale. 3 Both on an as reported and constant currency basis. 4 Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share is attached to this release. During the quarter ended December 31, 2023, we completed an intercompany transfer of certain intellectual property rights from non-US to US wholly-owned subsidiaries, which resulted in a non-recurring tax benefit of $170 million. Net income and diluted earnings per share for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 included this benefit. This benefit is excluded from adjusted diluted earnings per share for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. 5 Income from operations and diluted earnings per share for the full year 2022 included a $39 million restructuring charge related to lease impairment charges and employee severance charges, as well as a $33 million impairment charge and a $25 million loss on the sale of a business previously classified as held for sale. These items were excluded from adjusted income from operations and adjusted diluted earnings per share for the full year 2022. 6 Adjusted income from operations and adjusted income from operations margin are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of each of GAAP income from operations and GAAP net income to adjusted income from operations and GAAP income from operations margin and GAAP net income margin to adjusted income from operations margin are attached to this release. Adjusted income from operations margin for the full year 2022 and full year 2023 was derived by adjusting total revenue to exclude $12 million and $0.5 million of revenue, respectively, associated with a business previously classified as held for sale. 7 New bookings, an operating measure, represents the total contract value of new contracts and certain renewals, extensions and changes to existing contracts. Regular renewals of contracts with no change in scope are not counted as new bookings.

Key Financial Highlights – Fourth Quarter 2023

Total revenue was $1.15 billion , up 4% year-over-year, both on an as reported and constant currency basis. 1,2

, up 4% year-over-year, both on an as reported and constant currency basis. Revenue from Data-Tech-AI services was $507 million , up 3% year-over-year (2% on a constant currency basis), 1,2 representing 44% of total revenue.

, up 3% year-over-year (2% on a constant currency basis), representing 44% of total revenue. Revenue from Digital Operations services was $639 million , up 5% year-over-year (4% on a constant currency basis), 1 representing 56% of total revenue.

, up 5% year-over-year (4% on a constant currency basis), representing 56% of total revenue. Net income was $291 million , up 225% year-over-year, including a non-recurring tax benefit of $170 million related to an intercompany transfer of intellectual property, with a corresponding margin of 25.4%.

, up 225% year-over-year, including a non-recurring tax benefit of related to an intercompany transfer of intellectual property, with a corresponding margin of 25.4%. Income from operations was $163 million , up 27% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 14.2%.

, up 27% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 14.2%. Adjusted income from operations was $203 million , up 9% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 17.7%. 8,9

, up 9% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 17.7%. Diluted earnings per share was $1.59 , up 231% year-over-year, including a non-recurring tax benefit of $170 million related to an intercompany transfer of intellectual property. Adjusted diluted earnings per share 4 was $0.82 , up 17% year-over-year.

, up 231% year-over-year, including a non-recurring tax benefit of related to an intercompany transfer of intellectual property. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was , up 17% year-over-year. Cash generated from operations was $192 million , compared to $230 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

, compared to in the fourth quarter of 2022. Genpact repurchased approximately 2.2 million of its common shares during the quarter for total consideration of approximately $75 million at an average price per share of $34.27 .

Capital Allocation

Genpact's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend for the first quarter of 2024 of $0.1525 per common share, an 11% increase, payable on March 26, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 11, 2024 . The newly approved quarterly dividend represents a planned annual dividend of $0.61 per common share, increased from $0.55 per common share in 2023.

Outlook

Genpact's outlook for the full year 2024 is as follows:

Total revenue in the range of $4.57 billion to $4.61 billion , representing year-over-year growth of approximately 2% to 3% as reported, or 2.1% to 3.1% on a constant currency basis. 1 Digital Operations services revenue growth of approximately 3% year-over-year and Data-Tech-AI services revenue growth of approximately 1.9% year-over-year at the midpoint of the range, as reported. Digital Operations services revenue growth of approximately 3.1% year-over-year and Data-Tech-AI services revenue growth of approximately 2.1% year-over-year at the midpoint of the range, on a constant currency basis. 1

to , representing year-over-year growth of approximately 2% to 3% as reported, or 2.1% to 3.1% on a constant currency basis. Gross margin of approximately 35%.

Adjusted income from operations margin 10 of approximately 17%.

of approximately 17%. Adjusted diluted EPS11 in the range of $3.00 to $3.03 .













8 Adjusted income from operations and adjusted income from operations margin are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of each of GAAP income from operations and GAAP net income to adjusted income from operations and GAAP income from operations margin and GAAP net income margin to adjusted income from operations margin are attached to this release. 9 Adjusted income from operations margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was derived by adjusting total revenue to exclude $3 million of revenue associated with a business classified as held for sale. 10 Adjusted income from operations margin is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of the outlook for each of GAAP income from operations margin and GAAP net income margin to adjusted income from operations margin is attached to this release. 11 Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of the outlook for GAAP diluted earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share is attached to this release.

Genpact's outlook for the first quarter of 2024 is as follows:

Total revenue in the range of $1.108 billion to $1.114 billion , representing year-over-year growth of approximately 1.75% to 2.25% as reported, or 1.95% to 2.45% on a constant currency basis. 1 Digital Operations services revenue growth of approximately 2.8% year-over-year and Data-Tech-AI services revenue growth of approximately 1.0% year-over-year at the midpoint of the range, as reported. Digital Operations services revenue growth of approximately 3.0% year-over-year and Data-Tech-AI services revenue growth of approximately 1.3% year-over-year at the midpoint of the range, on a constant currency basis. 1

to , representing year-over-year growth of approximately 1.75% to 2.25% as reported, or 1.95% to 2.45% on a constant currency basis. Gross margin of approximately 34.5%.

Adjusted income from operations margin10 of approximately 16%.

Our outlook for the first quarter and full year 2024 reflects foreign currency exchange rates as of February 7, 2024.

Conference Call to Discuss Financial Results

Genpact's management will host an hour-long conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET on February 8, 2024 to discuss the company's performance for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. Those who wish to participate can register here to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN to access the call seamlessly. It is recommended callers join 10 minutes prior to the start of the event (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call). A live webcast of the call will also be made available on the Genpact Investor Relations website at https://www.genpact.com/investors. For those who cannot join the call live, a replay will be archived on the Genpact website after the end of the call. A transcript of the call will also be made available on the website.

GENPACT LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data and share count)





As of December 31, 2022

As of December 31, 2023 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 646,765

$ 583,670 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $20,442

and $18,278 as of December 31, 2022 and 2023, respectively

994,755

1,116,273 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

137,972

191,566 Total current assets

$ 1,779,492

$ 1,891,509









Property, plant and equipment, net

180,758

189,803 Operating lease right-of-use assets

198,366

186,167 Deferred tax assets

135,483

298,921 Intangible assets, net

89,715

53,028 Goodwill

1,684,196

1,683,782 Contract cost assets

216,670

202,543 Other assets, net of allowance for credit losses of $3,198 and $4,096 as

of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2023, respectively

304,134

299,960 Total assets

$ 4,588,814

$ 4,805,713









Liabilities and equity







Current liabilities







Short-term borrowings

$ 151,000

$ 10,000 Current portion of long-term debt

26,136

432,242 Accounts payable

35,809

27,739 Income taxes payable

45,306

38,458 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

791,007

759,180 Operating leases liability

54,063

50,313 Total current liabilities

$ 1,103,321

$ 1,317,932









Long-term debt, less current portion

1,249,153

824,720 Operating leases liability

190,398

168,015 Deferred tax liabilities

4,176

11,706 Other liabilities

215,608

234,948 Total liabilities

$ 2,762,656

$ 2,557,321









Shareholders' equity







Preferred shares, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 authorized, none issued

—

— Common shares, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 authorized, 182,924,416

and 179,494,132 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and

2023, respectively

1,823

1,789 Additional paid-in capital

1,777,453

1,883,944 Retained earnings

780,007

1,085,209 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(733,125)

(722,550) Total equity

$ 1,826,158

$ 2,248,392









Total liabilities and equity

$ 4,588,814

$ 4,805,713

GENPACT LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data and share count)





Three months ended December 31,



2021

2022

2023 Net revenues

$ 1,072,277

$ 1,102,545

$ 1,146,253 Cost of revenue

702,656

717,337

738,699 Gross profit

$ 369,621

$ 385,208

$ 407,554 Operating expenses:











Selling, general and administrative expenses

244,858

236,557

237,419 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

13,824

9,862

7,454 Other operating (income) expense, net

(986)

11,038

(51) Income from operations

$ 111,925

$ 127,751

$ 162,732 Foreign exchange gains (losses), net

1,140

6,080

576 Interest income (expense), net

(13,236)

(15,513)

(12,915) Other income (expense), net

3,929

4,799

8,081 Income before income tax expense

$ 103,758

$ 123,117

$ 158,474 Income tax expense/(benefit)

30,673

33,405

(132,835) Net income

$ 73,085

$ 89,712

$ 291,309 Earnings per common share











Basic

$ 0.39

$ 0.49

$ 1.61 Diluted

$ 0.38

$ 0.48

$ 1.59 Weighted average number of common shares used in computing

earnings per common share











Basic

187,373,174

183,371,581

180,956,638 Diluted

193,191,605

187,525,698

183,354,187

GENPACT LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data and share count)





Year ended December 31,



2021

2022

2023 Net revenues

$ 4,022,211

$ 4,371,172

$ 4,476,888 Cost of revenue

2,590,252

2,834,774

2,906,223 Gross profit

$ 1,431,959

$ 1,536,398

$ 1,570,665 Operating expenses:











Selling, general and administrative expenses

865,715

938,385

913,061 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

58,448

42,667

31,463 Other operating (income) expense, net

(1,203)

53,195

(4,716) Income from operations

$ 508,999

$ 502,151

$ 630,857 Foreign exchange gains (losses), net

12,669

15,392

4,274 Interest income (expense), net

(51,434)

(52,204)

(47,935) Other income (expense), net

12,895

(103)

15,028 Income before income tax expense

$ 483,129

$ 465,236

$ 602,224 Income tax expense/(benefit)

113,681

111,832

(29,031) Net income

$ 369,448

$ 353,404

$ 631,255 Earnings per common share











Basic

$ 1.97

$ 1.92

$ 3.46 Diluted

$ 1.91

$ 1.88

$ 3.41 Weighted average number of common shares used in computing

earnings per common share











Basic

187,802,219

184,184,930

182,345,548 Diluted

192,961,841

188,087,240

185,141,843

GENPACT LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Year ended December 31,



2021

2022

2023 Operating activities











Net income

$ 369,448

$ 353,404

$ 631,255 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization

109,124

86,849

72,530 Amortization of debt issuance costs (including loss on extinguishment of debt)

2,678

2,376

1,967 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

58,448

42,667

31,463 Write-down of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment

915

1,377

— Impairment charge on assets classified as held for sale

—

32,575

— Loss on sale of business classified as held for sale

—

—

802 Write-down of operating lease right-of-use assets and other assets

—

20,307

— Allowance for credit losses

1,487

1,583

3,979 Unrealized loss/(gain) on revaluation of foreign currency asset/liability

(8,304)

525

(1,061) Stock-based compensation expense

81,968

77,373

88,576 Deferred tax benefit

(9,263)

(29,151)

(157,932) Others, net

623

863

1,477 Change in operating assets and liabilities:











(Increase) in accounts receivable

(11,803)

(112,341)

(130,791) (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses, other current assets, contract cost assets, operating lease right-of-use

assets and other assets

83,432

3,822

(39,075) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable

11,740

14,185

(8,215) Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses, other current liabilities, operating lease liabilities and other liability

(2,057)

(54,329)

1,862 Increase (decrease) in income taxes payable

5,845

1,585

(6,025) Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 694,281

$ 443,670

$ 490,812 Investing activities











Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(53,341)

(50,614)

(55,421) Payment for internally generated intangible assets (including intangibles under development)

(3,907)

(3,775)

(3,356) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

6,384

60

25 Payment for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(72,025)

(33)

(682) Proceeds from / (payment) for divestiture of business

—

17,769

(19,510) Proceeds from sale of investment

142

—

— Net cash used for investing activities

$ (122,747)

$ (36,593)

$ (78,944) Financing activities











Repayment of finance lease obligations

(13,926)

(12,810)

(12,165) Payment of debt issuance costs

(3,029)

(3,045)

— Proceeds from long-term debt

350,000

239,130

— Repayment of long-term debt

(34,002)

(620,130)

(19,875) Proceeds from short-term borrowings

—

261,000

148,000 Repayment of short-term borrowings

(250,000)

(110,000)

(289,000) Proceeds from issuance of common shares under stock-based compensation plans

35,051

27,751

39,485 Payment for net settlement of stock-based awards

(35,717)

(44,942)

(21,529) Payment of earn-out consideration

(2,556)

(2,437)

(2,399) Dividend paid

(80,479)

(91,837)

(100,014) Payment for stock repurchased and retired (including expenses related to stock repurchase)

(298,219)

(214,082)

(225,499) Others

(6)

—

— Net cash used for financing activities

$ (332,883)

$ (571,402)

$ (482,996) Effect of exchange rate changes

(19,633)

(88,368)

8,033 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

238,651

(164,325)

(71,128) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

680,440

899,458

646,765 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$ 899,458

$ 646,765

$ 583,670 Supplementary information











Cash paid during the period for interest (including interest rate swaps)

$ 46,348

$ 51,147

$ 47,989 Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds

$ 31,761

$ 145,979

$ 156,733 Property, plant and equipment acquired under finance lease obligations

$ 286

$ 7,078

$ 2,459

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release includes the following non-GAAP financial measures:

Adjusted income from operations;

Adjusted income from operations margin;

Adjusted diluted earnings per share; and

Revenue growth on a constant currency basis.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Accordingly, these non-GAAP financial measures, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP and the reconciliations of Genpact's GAAP financial statements to such non-GAAP financial measures should be carefully evaluated.

Given Genpact's acquisitions of varying scale and size, and the difficulty in predicting expenses relating to acquisitions and the amortization of acquired intangibles thereof, since July 2012 Genpact's management has used financial statements that exclude all acquisition-related expenses and amortization of acquired intangibles for its internal management reporting, budgeting and decision-making purposes, including comparing Genpact's operating results to those of its competitors. For the same reasons, since April 2016, Genpact's management has excluded the impairment of acquired intangible assets from the financial statements it uses for internal management purposes. Acquisition-related expenses are excluded in the period in which an acquisition is consummated. Genpact's management also uses financial statements that exclude stock-based compensation expense. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use when adopting ASC 718 "Compensation-Stock Compensation," Genpact's management believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude such expenses allows investors to make additional comparisons between Genpact's operating results and those of other companies.

During the second quarter of 2022, Genpact (a) initiated restructuring measures and, as a result, recorded a charge related to i) right-of-use lease assets and other assets related to certain abandoned leased office properties and ii) employee severance costs resulting from a focused reduction in Genpact's workforce and (b) approved a plan to divest a business that was no longer deemed strategic. Given the specialized nature of this business, we anticipated completing a transaction within twelve months after the end of the second quarter of 2022, and therefore, we classified the revenues and expenses related to this business as held for sale with effect from April 1, 2022. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company consummated this transaction and recorded a loss on the sale of the business. During the second quarter of 2023, the Company terminated a lease for office property which was fully impaired as part of a restructuring in the second quarter of 2022, as discussed above, and recorded a gain on such lease termination as restructuring income in the second quarter of 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2023, Genpact completed an intercompany transfer of certain intellectual property rights from non-US to US wholly-owned subsidiaries, which resulted in a non-recurring tax benefit of $170 million. Genpact's management believes that excluding these restructuring charges, the loss on the sale of the business previously classified as held for sale, the revenues and expenses associated with such business, the gain on the lease termination and the non-recurring tax benefit on the transfer of intellectual property rights in calculating its non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to both management and investors regarding the Company's financial performance and underlying business trends. Additionally, in its calculations of non-GAAP financial measures, Genpact's management has adjusted foreign exchange gains and losses, interest income and expense and income tax expenses from GAAP net income, and other income and expenses, and certain gains from GAAP income from operations, because management believes that the Company's results after taking into account these adjustments more accurately reflect the Company's ongoing operations. In its calculations of adjusted diluted earnings per share, Genpact's management adds back stock-based compensation expense, amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets, and acquisition-related expenses along with the related tax impact of other adjustments and excludes the non-recurring tax benefit on the transfer of intellectual property rights from GAAP diluted earnings per share. For the purpose of calculating adjusted diluted earnings per share, the combined current and deferred tax effect is determined by multiplying each pre-tax adjustment by the applicable statutory income tax rate.

Genpact's management provides information about revenues on a constant currency basis so that the revenues may be viewed without the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations compared to prior fiscal periods, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of the Company's true business performance. Revenue growth on a constant currency basis is calculated by restating current-period activity using the prior fiscal period's foreign currency exchange rates adjusted for hedging gains/losses in such period.

Accordingly, Genpact believes that the presentation of adjusted income from operations, adjusted income from operations margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share and revenue growth on a constant currency basis, when read in conjunction with the Company's reported results, can provide useful supplemental information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations.

A limitation of using adjusted income from operations and adjusted income from operations margin versus income from operations, income from operations margin, net income and net income margin calculated in accordance with GAAP is that these non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain recurring costs and certain other charges, namely stock-based compensation expense and amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets. Management compensates for this limitation by providing specific information on the GAAP amounts excluded from adjusted income from operations and adjusted income from operations margin.

The following tables show the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the three months and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2023:

Reconciliation of Net Income/Margin to Adjusted Income from Operations/Margin (In thousands)





Three months ended

December 31,

Year ended December 31,



2022

2023

2022

2023 Net income

$ 89,712

$ 291,309

$ 353,404

$ 631,255 Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net

(6,080)

(576)

(15,392)

(4,274) Interest (income) expense, net

15,513

12,915

52,204

47,935 Income tax expense

33,405

(132,835)

111,832

(29,031) Stock-based compensation expense

22,479

24,726

77,373

88,576 Amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets

9,857

7,453

42,566

31,348 Restructuring (income) expense

—

—

38,815

(4,874) Operating loss from the business classified as held for sale

10,551

—

24,842

1,201 Impairment charge on assets classified as held for sale

11,149

—

32,575

— Loss on the sale of business classified as held for sale

—

—

—

802 Adjusted income from operations

$ 186,586

$ 202,992

$ 718,219

$ 762,938 Net income margin

8.1 %

25.4 %

8.1 %

14.1 % Adjusted income from operations margin

17.0 %

17.7 %

16.5 %

17.0 %

Reconciliation of Income from Operations/Margin to Adjusted Income from Operations/Margin (In thousands)





Three months ended

December 31,

Year ended December 31,



2022

2023

2022

2023 Income from operations

$ 127,751

$ 162,732

$ 502,151

$ 630,857 Stock-based compensation expense

22,479

24,726

77,373

88,576 Amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets

9,857

7,453

42,566

31,348 Other income (expense), net

4,799

8,081

(103)

15,028 Restructuring (income) expense

—

—

38,815

(4,874) Operating loss from the business classified as held for sale

10,551

—

24,842

1,201 Impairment charge on assets classified as held for sale

11,149

—

32,575

— Loss on the sale of business classified as held for sale

—

—

—

802 Adjusted income from operations

$ 186,586

$ 202,992

$ 718,219

$ 762,938 Income from operations margin

11.6 %

14.2 %

11.5 %

14.1 % Adjusted income from operations margin

17.0 %

17.7 %

16.5 %

17.0 %

Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS12 (Per share data)





Three months ended

December 31,

Year ended December 31,



2022

2023

2022

2023 Diluted EPS

$ 0.48

$ 1.59

$ 1.88

$ 3.41 Stock-based compensation expense

0.12

0.13

0.41

0.48 Amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets

0.05

0.04

0.23

0.17 Restructuring (income) expense

—

—

0.21

(0.03) Operating loss from the business classified as held for sale

0.06

—

0.13

0.01 Impairment charge on assets classified as held for sale

0.06

—

0.17

— Loss on the sale of business classified as held for sale

—

—

—

0.00 Tax impact on stock-based compensation expense

(0.04)

(0.01)

(0.12)

(0.10) Tax impact on amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.06)

(0.04) Tax impact on restructuring (income) expense

—

—

(0.05)

0.01 Tax impact on operating loss from the business classified as held for sale

(0.01)

—

(0.03)

(0.00) Tax impact on impairment charge on assets classified as held for sale

(0.01)

—

(0.03)

(0.00) Tax benefit on intercompany transfer of intellectual property rights

—

(0.93)

—

(0.92) Adjusted diluted EPS

$ 0.70

$ 0.82

$ 2.74

$ 2.98













12 Due to rounding, the numbers presented in this table may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

The following tables show the reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the year ending December 31, 2024:

Reconciliation of Outlook for Net Income Margin to Adjusted Income from Operations Margin13





Year ending December 31, 2024 Net income margin

10.1 % Estimated interest (income) expense, net

1.3 % Estimated income tax expense

3.3 % Estimated stock-based compensation expense

1.8 % Estimated amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets

0.6 % Adjusted income from operations margin

17.0 %

Reconciliation of Outlook for Income from Operations Margin to Adjusted Income from Operations Margin13





Year ending December 31, 2024 Income from operations margin

14.6 % Estimated stock-based compensation expense

1.8 % Estimated amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets

0.6 % Estimated other income (expense), net

0.1 % Adjusted income from operations margin

17.0 %

Reconciliation of Outlook for Diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS13 (Per share data)





Year ending December 31, 2024



Lower

Upper Diluted EPS

$ 2.55

$ 2.58 Estimated stock-based compensation expense

0.44

0.44 Estimated amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets

0.14

0.14 Estimated tax impact on stock-based compensation expense

(0.10)

(0.10) Estimated tax impact on amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets

(0.04)

(0.04) Adjusted diluted EPS

$ 3.00

$ 3.03













13 Due to rounding, the numbers presented in this table may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

The following tables show the reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the quarter ending March 31, 2024:

Reconciliation of Outlook for Net Income Margin to Adjusted Income from Operations Margin14





Quarter ending March 31, 2024 Net income margin

10.0 % Estimated interest (income) expense, net

1.2 % Estimated income tax expense

2.9 % Estimated stock-based compensation expense

1.2 % Estimated amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets

0.6 % Adjusted income from operations margin

16.0 %

Reconciliation of Outlook for Income from Operations Margin to Adjusted Income from Operations Margin14





Quarter ending March 31, 2024 Income from operations margin

14.1 % Estimated stock-based compensation expense

1.2 % Estimated amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets

0.6 % Estimated other income (expense), net

0.0 % Adjusted income from operations margin

16.0 %













14 Due to rounding, the numbers presented in this table may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

