Genpact Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact Limited (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"I am very excited that the momentum we saw coming out of 2018 has continued throughout the first half of 2019. Large deal ramps, ongoing Transformation Services wins, and outstanding execution by our teams led to another quarter of strong performance from both Global Clients and GE. We delivered our highest year-over-year revenue growth rate since the first quarter of 2012," said "Tiger" Tyagarajan, Genpact's president and CEO. "The need for enterprises to leverage new digital technologies is creating increased demand for our Transformation Services which brings digital, analytics, and consulting solutions together. Transformation Services drives our digitally embedded managed service operations, which we call intelligent operations, and this provides further opportunities for Transformation Services, creating a virtuous cycle. As a result, our inflows and pipeline are growing in an expanding total addressable market."

Key Financial Results – Second Quarter 2019

Total revenue was $882 million , up 21% year-over-year (up ~22% on a constant currency basis).

Income from operations was $106 million , up 34% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 12%. Adjusted income from operations was $136 million , up 24% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 15.4%. 3

Diluted earnings per share were $0 . 38, up 15% year-over-year, and adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.49 , up 20% year-over-year.

Revenue Details – Second Quarter 2019

Total Company

Total BPO revenue was $743 million , up 23% year-over-year, representing approximately 84% of total revenues.

Total IT revenue was $139 million , up 13% year-over-year, representing approximately 16% of total revenues.

Global Clients

Revenue from Global Clients was $760 million 4 ,up 15% year-over-year (up ~16% on a constant currency basis), representing approximately 86% of total revenues.

Global Client BPO revenue was $659 million , up 16% year-over-year (up ~17% on a constant currency basis).

Global Client IT revenue was $101 million , up 7% year-over-year.

GE

Revenue from GE was $121 million 4 , up 86% year-over-year, representing approximately 14% of total revenues.

GE BPO revenue was $84 million , up 125% year-over-year.

GE IT revenue was $38 million , up 34% year-over-year.

Cash Flow from Operations

Cash generated from operations was $126 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $77 million during the second quarter of 2018.

2019 Outlook

Genpact now expects:

Total revenue for the full-year 2019 of $3.46 to $3.5 b illion, up 15% to 17%, or 16% to 18% on a constant currency basis. This is an increase from the prior range of $3.33 to $3.39 billion , up 11% to 13%, or 12% to 14% on a constant currency basis.

Global Client revenue growth in the range of 9.5% to 11%, or 10.5% to 12% on a constant currency basis, up from the prior range of 9% to 10.5%, or 10% to 11.5% on a constant currency basis.

Adjusted diluted EPS 5 of $2.00 to $2.02 , up from the prior range of $1.96 to $2.00 .

Genpact continues to expect:

Adjusted income from operations margin6 of approximately 16.0%.

Conference Call to Discuss Financial Results

Genpact's management will host an hour-long conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET on August 7, 2019 to discuss the company's performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. To participate, callers can dial +1 (877) 654-0173 from within the U.S. or +1 (281) 973-6289 from any other country. Callers will be prompted to enter the conference ID, 6880006.

A live webcast of the call will also be made available on the Genpact Investor Relations website at http://investors.genpact.com. For those who cannot join the call live, a replay will be archived on the Genpact website after the end of the call. A transcript of the call will also be made available on the website.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. We drive digital-led innovation and digitally-enabled intelligent operations for our clients, guided by our experience running thousands of processes primarilyfor Global Fortune 500 companies. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 90,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent companies' ways of working. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains certain statements concerning our future growth prospects and forward-looking statements, as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include but are not limited to a slowdown in the economies and sectors in which our clients operate, a slowdown in the business process outsourcing or information technology services sectors, our ability to develop and successfully execute our business strategies, the risks and uncertainties arising from our past and future acquisitions, our ability to convert bookings to revenues, our ability to manage growth, factors which may impact our cost advantage, wage increases, changes in tax rates and tax legislation and other laws and regulations, our ability to attract and retain skilled professionals, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, foreign currency fluctuations, general economic conditions affecting our industry, political, economic or business conditions in countries in which we operate, including the uncertainty relating to the pending withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union, commonly known as Brexit, as well as other risks detailed in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Genpact's Annual Report on Form 10-K. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Genpact may from time to time make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. Although Genpact believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's current analysis of future events and should not be relied upon as representing management's expectations or beliefs as of any date subsequent to the time they are made. Genpact undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of Genpact.

GENPACT LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES





Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data and share count)









As of December 31,



As of June 30,





2018



2019

Assets















Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 368,396



$ 378,030

Accounts receivable, net



774,184





856,602

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



212,477





225,163

Total current assets

$ 1,355,057



$ 1,459,795

Property, plant and equipment, net



212,715





211,244

Operating lease right-of-use assets



—





297,068

Deferred tax assets



74,566





78,807

Investment in equity affiliates



836





842

Intangible assets, net



177,087





165,751

Goodwill



1,393,832





1,400,257

Contract cost assets



160,193





192,178

Other assets



155,159





206,815

Total assets

$ 3,529,445



$ 4,012,757

Liabilities and equity















Current liabilities















Short-term borrowings

$ 295,000



$ 290,000

Current portion of long-term debt



33,483





33,498

Accounts payable



42,584





24,398

Income taxes payable



33,895





64,818

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



571,350





545,012

Operating leases liability



—





45,425

Total current liabilities

$ 976,312



$ 1,003,151

Long-term debt, less current portion



975,645





959,151

Operating leases liability



—





279,927

Deferred tax liabilities



8,080





8,332

Other liabilities



165,226





178,826

Total liabilities

$ 2,125,263



$ 2,429,387

Shareholders' equity















Preferred shares, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 authorized, none issued



—





—

Common shares, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 authorized, 189,346,101

and 190,486,041 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and

June 30, 2019, respectively



1,888





1,899

Additional paid-in capital



1,471,301





1,520,025

Retained earnings



438,453





540,709

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(507,460)





(479,263)

Total equity

$ 1,404,182



$ 1,583,370

Total liabilities and equity

$ 3,529,445



$ 4,012,757



GENPACT LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES





Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data and share count)









Three months ended June 30,



Six months ended June 30,





2018



2019



2018



2019

Net revenues

$ 728,561



$ 881,799



$ 1,417,473



$ 1,691,005

Cost of revenue



462,898





571,244





907,222





1,090,381

Gross profit

$ 265,663



$ 310,555



$ 510,251



$ 600,624

Operating expenses:































Selling, general and administrative expenses



176,166





196,312





347,275





387,714

Amortization of acquired intangible assets



9,826





8,096





19,762





16,605

Other operating (income) expense, net



149





(55)





(69)





31

Income from operations

$ 79,522



$ 106,202



$ 143,283



$ 196,274

Foreign exchange gains (losses), net



2,805





351





7,603





(3,081)

Interest income (expense), net



(10,407)





(12,143)





(18,507)





(23,266)

Other income (expense), net



9,748





560





25,298





4,363

Income before equity-method investment activity, net and income tax expense

$ 81,668



$ 94,970



$ 157,677



$ 174,290

Equity-method investment activity, net



(15)





(15)





(15)





(11)

Income before income tax expense

$ 81,653



$ 94,955



$ 157,662



$ 174,279

Income tax expense



17,079





21,233





29,154





39,716

Net income

$ 64,574



$ 73,722



$ 128,508



$ 134,563

Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest



—





—





761





—

Net income attributable to Genpact Limited shareholders

$ 64,574



$ 73,722



$ 129,269



$ 134,563

Net income available to Genpact Limited common shareholders

$ 64,574



$ 73,722



$ 129,269



$ 134,563

Earnings per common share attributable to Genpact Limited common shareholders































Basic

$ 0.34



$ 0.39



$ 0.68



$ 0.71

Diluted

$ 0.33



$ 0.38



$ 0.66



$ 0.69

Weighted average number of common shares used in computing earnings per common share attributable to Genpact Limited common shareholders































Basic



190,132,664





190,163,359





191,474,645





189,807,602

Diluted



193,365,974





194,766,047





194,827,272





194,080,127



GENPACT LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)









Six months ended June 30,





2018



2019

Operating activities















Net income attributable to Genpact Limited shareholders

$ 129,269



$ 134,563

Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest



(761)





—

Net income

$ 128,508



$ 134,563

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



31,613





45,708

Amortization of debt issuance costs (including loss on extinguishment of debt)



979





864

Amortization of acquired intangible assets



19,762





16,605

Write-down of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment



850





3,511

Reserve for doubtful receivables



1,347





4,881

Unrealized loss (gain) on revaluation of foreign currency asset/liability



(7,350)





3,107

Equity-method investment activity, net



15





11

Stock-based compensation expense



18,724





39,987

Deferred income taxes



(4,194)





(4,242)

Others, net



294





(4,087)

Change in operating assets and liabilities:















Increase in accounts receivable



(4,548)





(86,329)

Increase in prepaid expenses, other current assets, contract cost assets

operating lease right-of-use assets and other assets



(71,559)





(68,115)

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable



6,289





(17,407)

Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses, other current liabilities,

operating lease liabilities and other liabilities



(96,965)





23,730

Increase in income taxes payable



25,719





28,255

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 49,484



$ 121,042



















Investing activities















Purchase of property, plant and equipment



(37,703)





(30,392)

Payment for internally generated intangible assets (including intangibles under development)



(11,544)





(16,501)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment



309





1,562

Payment for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(728)





(6,305)

Payment for purchase of redeemable non-controlling interest



(4,730)





—

Net cash used for investing activities

$ (54,396)



$ (51,636)

Financing activities















Repayment of capital /finance lease obligations



(1,108)





(4,102)

Repayment of long-term debt



(20,000)





(17,000)

Proceeds from short-term borrowings



105,000





50,000

Repayment of short-term borrowings



(60,000)





(55,000)

Proceeds from issuance of common shares under stock-based compensation plans



9,388





11,477

Payment for net settlement of stock-based awards



(14,229)





(2,729)

Payment of earn-out/deferred consideration



(1,476)





(10,470)

Dividend paid



(28,648)





(32,307)

Payment for stock repurchased and retired



(130,103)





—

Payment for expenses related to stock repurchase



(82)





—

Net cash used for financing activities

$ (141,258)



$ (60,131)

Effect of exchange rate changes



(24,395)





359

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



(146,170)





9,275

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period



504,468





368,396

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$ 333,903



$ 378,030

Supplementary information















Cash paid during the period for interest

$ 21,808



$ 23,384

Cash paid during the period for income taxes

$ 34,809



$ 37,060

Property, plant and equipment acquired under capital/finance lease obligations

$ 668



$ 7,188



Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release includes the following non-GAAP financial measures:

Adjusted income from operations attributable to shareholders of Genpact Limited, or adjusted income from operations;

Adjusted income from operations margin;

Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to shareholders of Genpact Limited, or adjusted diluted earnings per share; and

Revenue growth on a constant currency basis.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Accordingly, these non-GAAP financial measures, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP and the reconciliations of Genpact's GAAP financial statements to such non-GAAP financial measures should be carefully evaluated.

Prior to July 2012, Genpact's management used financial information that excluded significant acquisition-related expenses, amortization of related acquired intangibles, and amortization of acquired intangibles at the company's formation in 2004 for its internal management reporting, budgeting and decision-making purposes, including comparing Genpact's operating results to that of its competitors. However, considering Genpact's frequent acquisitions of varying scale and size, and the difficulty in predicting expenses relating to acquisitions and the amortization of acquired intangibles thereof, since July 2012 Genpact's management has used financial information that exclude all acquisition-related expenses and amortization of acquired intangibles for its internal management reporting, budgeting and decision-making purposes, including comparing Genpact's operating results to those of its competitors. For the same reasons, since April 2016 Genpact's management has excluded the impairment of acquired intangible assets from the financial information it uses for internal management reporting purposes. Acquisition-related expenses are excluded in the period in which an acquisition is consummated.

Genpact's management also uses financial information that exclude stock-based compensation expense. Due to varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use when adopting ASC 718 "Compensation-Stock Compensation," Genpact's management believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude such expenses allows investors to make additional comparisons between Genpact's operating results and those of other companies. Additionally, in its calculations of such non-GAAP financial measures, Genpact's management has adjusted other income and expenses, certain gains, losses and impairment charges attributable to equity-method investments, and gains or losses attributable to non-controlling interests because management believes that the Company's results after taking into account these adjustments more accurately reflect the Company's ongoing operations. For the purpose of calculating adjusted diluted earnings per share, the combined current and deferred tax effect is determined by multiplying each pre-tax adjustment by the applicable statutory income tax rate.

Genpact's management provides information about revenues on a constant currency basis so that the revenues may be viewed without the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations compared to prior fiscal periods, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of the Company's true business performance. Revenue growth on a constant currency basis is calculated by restating current-period activity using the prior fiscal period's foreign currency exchange rates adjusted for hedging gains/losses in such period.

Accordingly, Genpact believes that the presentation of adjusted income from operations, adjusted income from operations margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share and revenue growth on a constant currency basis, when read in conjunction with the Company's reported results, can provide useful supplemental information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations.

A limitation of using adjusted income from operations and adjusted income from operations margin versus income from operations and income from operations margin calculated in accordance with GAAP is that these non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain recurring costs and certain other charges, namely stock-based compensation and amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles. Management compensates for this limitation by providing specific information on the GAAP amounts excluded from adjusted income from operations and adjusted income from operations margin.

The following tables show the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2019:

Reconciliation of Income from Operations/Margin to Adjusted Income from Operations/Margin (Unaudited) (In thousands)









Three months ended June 30,



Six months ended June 30,





2018



2019



2018



2019

Income from operations

$ 79,522



$ 106,202



$ 143,283



$ 196,274

Add: Stock-based compensation



10,937





21,525





18,724





39,987

Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets



9,431





7,773





18,971





15,977

Add: Acquisition-related expenses



—





—





—





967

Add: Other income (expense), net



9,748





560





25,298





4,363

Less: Equity-method investment activity, net



(15)





(15)





(15)





(11)

Add: Net loss (income) attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest



—





—





761





—

Adjusted income from operations

$ 109,623



$ 136,045



$ 207,022



$ 257,557

Income from operations margin



10.9 %



12.0 %



10.1 %



11.6 % Adjusted income from operations margin



15.0 %



15.4 %



14.6 %



15.2 %

Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS7 (Unaudited) (Per share data)









Three months ended June 30,



Six months ended June 30,





2018



2019



2018



2019

Diluted EPS

$ 0.33



$ 0.38



$ 0.66



$ 0.69

Add: Stock-based compensation



0.06





0.11





0.10





0.21

Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets



0.05





0.04





0.10





0.08

Add: Acquisition-related expenses



—





—





—





—

Less: Tax impact on stock-based compensation



(0.01)





(0.03)





(0.03)





(0.05)

Less: Tax impact on amortization of acquired intangibles



(0.01)





(0.01)





(0.02)





(0.02)

Less: Tax impact on acquisition-related expenses



—





—





—





—

Adjusted diluted EPS

$ 0.41



$ 0.49



$ 0.80



$ 0.92



The following tables show the reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the year ending December 31, 2019:

Reconciliation of Outlook for Income from Operations Margin to Adjusted Income from Operations Margin (Unaudited)









Year ending December 31, 2019

Income from operations margin



12.2 % Add: Estimated stock-based compensation



2.4 % Add: Estimated amortization of acquired intangible assets



0.8 % Add: Estimated acquisition-related expenses



0.1 % Add: Estimated other income (expense), net



0.5 % Less: Estimated equity-method investment activity, net



—

Adjusted income from operations margin



16.0 %

Reconciliation of Outlook for Diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS (Unaudited) (Per share data)









Year ending December 31, 2019





Lower



Upper

Diluted EPS

$ 1.54



$ 1.56

Add: Estimated stock-based compensation



0.42





0.42

Add: Estimated amortization of acquired intangible assets



0.15





0.15

Add: Estimated acquisition-related expenses



0.02





0.02

Less: Estimated tax impact on stock-based compensation



(0.09)





(0.09)

Less: Estimated tax impact on amortization of acquired intangibles



(0.04)





(0.04)

Less: Estimated tax impact on acquisition-related expenses



—





—

Adjusted diluted EPS

$ 2.00



$ 2.02



_________________________

1 Revenue growth on a constant currency basis is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated by restating current-period activity using the prior fiscal period's foreign currency exchange rates, adjusted for hedging gains/losses in such period.

2 Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share is attached to this release.

3 Adjusted income from operations and adjusted income from operations margin are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of GAAP income from operations to adjusted income from operations and GAAP income from operations margin to adjusted income from operations margin are attached to this release.

4 During the six months ended June 30, 2019, GE divested certain businesses that Genpact continues to serve. We will reclassify such revenue as Global Client revenue at the end of the fiscal year. If we had reclassified the revenue from such GE-divested businesses during the second quarter, Global Client revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 would have been $763 million and GE revenues would have been $119 million.

5 Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of the outlook for GAAP diluted earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share is attached to this release.

6 Adjusted income from operations margin is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of the outlook for GAAP income from operations margin to adjusted income from operations margin is attached to this release.

7 Due to rounding, the numbers presented in this table may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

