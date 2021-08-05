Genpact Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact Limited (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

"Our second quarter performance saw Global Client revenue return to double-digit growth earlier than we anticipated. Driven by accelerated momentum in Transformation Services, particularly in Analytics, and the strength of our Intelligent Operations business, we exceeded our expectations on the top line, bottom line, and cash flow," said "Tiger" Tyagarajan, Genpact's president and CEO. "Our strategic investments in services such as supply chain, sales & commercial, and financial crimes & risk are proving to be extremely relevant for our clients, opening many new opportunities to create value in areas beyond just cost and productivity."

Key Financial Results – Second Quarter 2021

Total revenue was $988 million , up 10% year-over-year (7% on a constant currency basis) 1 .

, up 10% year-over-year (7% on a constant currency basis) . Revenue from Global Clients was $893 million , up 14% 2 year-over-year (11% on a constant currency basis) 1,2 representing 90% of total revenue, including $10 million of revenue from certain GE-divested businesses that is now included in Global Client revenue. Excluding the revenue from such GE-divested businesses, revenue from Global Clients increased 13% year over year (10% on a constant currency basis) 1 .

, up 14% year-over-year (11% on a constant currency basis) representing 90% of total revenue, including of revenue from certain GE-divested businesses that is now included in Global Client revenue. Excluding the revenue from such GE-divested businesses, revenue from Global Clients increased 13% year over year (10% on a constant currency basis) . Revenue from GE was $95 million , down 19% year-over-year, representing 10% of total revenue. This excludes $10 million of revenue from certain GE-divested businesses that is now included as Global Client revenue. If the revenue from these GE-divested businesses had been counted as GE revenue in the second quarter of 2021, revenue from GE would have decreased 10% year-over-year.

, down 19% year-over-year, representing 10% of total revenue. This excludes of revenue from certain GE-divested businesses that is now included as Global Client revenue. If the revenue from these GE-divested businesses had been counted as GE revenue in the second quarter of 2021, revenue from GE would have decreased 10% year-over-year. Net income was $103 million , up 65% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 10.4%.

, up 65% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 10.4%. Income from operations was $137 million , up 52% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 13.9%. Adjusted income from operations was $177 million , up 22% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 17.9%. 4

, up 52% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 13.9%. Adjusted income from operations was , up 22% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 17.9%. Diluted earnings per share was $0.53 , up 66% year-over-year, and adjusted diluted earnings per share 3 was $0.66 , up 27% year-over-year.

, up 66% year-over-year, and adjusted diluted earnings per share was , up 27% year-over-year. Cash generated from operations was $161 million , compared to $192 million during the second quarter of 2020.

Full Year 2021 Outlook

Genpact now expects:

Total revenue for the full year of $3.96 to $4.0 billion , up 7.0% to 8.0%, or 5.5% to 6.5% on a constant currency basis, 1 increased from the prior full-year outlook of $3.93 to $3.99 billion , up 6.0% to 7.5%, or 5.0% to 6.5% on a constant currency basis. 1

to , up 7.0% to 8.0%, or 5.5% to 6.5% on a constant currency basis, increased from the prior full-year outlook of to , up 6.0% to 7.5%, or 5.0% to 6.5% on a constant currency basis. Global Client revenue growth in the range of 10.5% to 11.5%, or 9% to 10% on a constant currency basis, 1 increased from the prior outlook of 9.0% to 11.0%, or 8.0% to 10.0% on a constant currency basis. 1

increased from the prior outlook of 9.0% to 11.0%, or 8.0% to 10.0% on a constant currency basis. Adjusted income from operations margin 5 of approximately 16.5%, increased from the prior outlook of approximately 16.0%.

of approximately 16.5%, increased from the prior outlook of approximately 16.0%. Adjusted diluted EPS6 of $2.36 to $2.39 , increased from the prior outlook of $2.27 to $2.30 .

Conference Call to Discuss Financial Results

Genpact's management will host an hour-long conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET on August 5, 2021 to discuss the company's performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. To participate, callers can dial +1 (877) 654-0173 from within the U.S. or +1 (281) 973-6289 from any other country. Callers will be prompted to enter the conference ID, 7257488. A live webcast of the call will also be made available on the Genpact Investor Relations website at https://www.genpact.com/investors. For those who cannot join the call live, a replay will be archived on the Genpact website after the end of the call. A transcript of the call will also be made available on the website.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. Led by our purpose -- the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people -- we drive digital-led innovation and digitally enabled intelligent operations for our clients. Guided by our experience reinventing and running thousands of processes for hundreds of clients, many of them Global Fortune 500 companies, we drive real-world transformation at scale. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 90,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi, and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent the ways companies work. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains certain statements concerning our future growth prospects, including our outlook for 2021, financial results and other forward-looking statements, as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include but are not limited to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, the health and safety of our employees, clients, partners and suppliers, as well as the physical and economic impacts of the various recommendations, orders and protocols issued by local and national governmental agencies in light of the evolving situation, a slowdown in the economies and sectors in which our clients operate, a slowdown in the business process outsourcing or information technology services sectors, our ability to develop and successfully execute our business strategies, the risks and uncertainties arising from our past and future acquisitions, our ability to convert bookings to revenues, our ability to manage growth, factors which may impact our cost advantage, wage increases, changes in tax rates and tax legislation and other laws and regulations, our ability to attract and retain skilled professionals, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, foreign currency fluctuations, general economic conditions affecting our industry, political, economic or business conditions in countries in which we operate, including the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union, commonly known as Brexit, as well as other risks detailed in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Genpact's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Genpact may from time to time make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. Although Genpact believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's current analysis of future events and should not be relied upon as representing management's expectations or beliefs as of any date subsequent to the time they are made. Genpact undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of Genpact.

GENPACT LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data and share count)





As of December 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2021 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 680,440

$ 752,580 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $27,707 and $29,458 as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively

881,020

916,366 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

187,408

213,163 Total current assets $ 1,748,868

$ 1,882,109









Property, plant and equipment, net

231,122

205,361 Operating lease right-of-use assets

304,714

290,770 Deferred tax assets

106,674

107,529 Intangible assets, net

236,732

196,099 Goodwill

1,695,688

1,687,363 Contract cost assets

225,897

242,306 Other assets, net of allowance for credit losses of $3,134 and $2,593 as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively

323,818

287,054 Total assets $ 4,873,513

$ 4,898,591









Liabilities and equity







Current liabilities







Short-term borrowings $ 250,000

$ — Current portion of long-term debt

33,537

383,154 Accounts payable

13,910

25,194 Income taxes payable

41,941

85,525 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

806,769

688,502 Operating leases liability

56,479

58,337 Total current liabilities $ 1,202,636

$ 1,240,712









Long-term debt, less current portion

1,307,371

1,288,663 Operating leases liability

289,363

273,581 Deferred tax liabilities

1,516

1,349 Other liabilities

238,398

255,317 Total liabilities $ 3,039,284

$ 3,059,622









Shareholders' equity







Preferred shares, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 authorized, none issued

—

— Common shares, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 authorized, 189,045,661 and 187,350,298 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively

1,885

1,869 Additional paid-in capital

1,636,026

1,657,756 Retained earnings

741,658

748,199 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(545,340)

(568,855) Total equity $ 1,834,229

$ 1,838,969









Total liabilities and equity $ 4,873,513

$ 4,898,591

GENPACT LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data and share count)







Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,





2020

2021

2020

2021 Net revenues



$ 900,094



$ 988,126



$ 1,823,286



$ 1,934,197 Cost of revenue



593,892



632,982



1,198,663



1,233,910 Gross profit



$ 306,202



$ 355,144



$ 624,623



$ 700,287 Operating expenses:

















Selling, general and administrative expenses



186,312



204,168



383,654



404,900 Amortization of acquired intangible assets



10,697



14,550



21,438



30,726 Other operating (income) expense, net



18,829



(477)



18,509



(124) Income from operations



$ 90,364



$ 136,903



$ 201,022



$ 264,785 Foreign exchange gains (losses), net



(518)



5,503



14,013



8,796 Interest income (expense), net



(13,619)



(13,091)



(25,315)



(25,433) Other income (expense), net



2,920



6,094



(14)



7,486 Income before income tax expense



$ 79,147



$ 135,409



$ 189,706



$ 255,634 Income tax expense



16,986



32,705



41,847



61,657 Net income



$ 62,161



$ 102,704



$ 147,859



$ 193,977 Earnings per common share

















Basic



$ 0.33



$ 0.55



$ 0.78



$ 1.03 Diluted



$ 0.32



$ 0.53



$ 0.76



$ 1.01 Weighted average number of common shares used in computing earnings per common share

















Basic



190,541,148



187,329,564



190,583,953



187,989,838 Diluted



195,112,549



192,282,570



195,822,531



192,747,914

GENPACT LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Six months ended June 30,



2020



2021 Operating activities













Net income

$ 147,859



$ 193,977 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization



58,165





55,824 Amortization of debt issuance costs



1,121





1,260 Amortization of acquired intangible assets



21,438





30,726 Write-down of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment



9,973





915 Allowance for credit losses



1,055





2,208 Unrealized loss (gain) on revaluation of foreign currency asset/liability



4,085





(5,614) Stock-based compensation expense



36,331





37,119 Deferred tax benefit



(3,416)





(2,792) Write-down of operating lease right-of-use assets and other assets



10,244





— Others, net



(1,297)





346 Change in operating assets and liabilities:













(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable



38,783





(40,746) (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses, other current assets, contract cost assets, operating lease right-of-use assets and other assets



(137,605)





11,055 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable



(4,418)





11,365 (Decrease) in accrued expenses, other current liabilities, operating lease liabilities and other liabilities



(32,371)





(102,273) Increase in income taxes payable



23,112





44,395 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 173,059



$ 237,765 Investing activities













Purchase of property, plant and equipment



(33,127)





(19,305) Payment for internally generated intangible assets (including intangibles under development)



(6,449)





(3,775) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment



388





690 Payment for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired



—





(6,613) Net cash (used for) investing activities

$ (39,188)



$ (29,003) Financing activities













Repayment of finance lease obligations



(4,065)





(5,739) Payment of debt issuance costs



(620)





(2,053) Proceeds from long-term debt



—





350,000 Repayment of long-term debt



(17,000)





(17,000) Proceeds from short-term borrowings



455,000





— Repayment of short-term borrowings



(30,000)





(250,000) Proceeds from issuance of common shares under stock-based compensation plans



12,420





14,757 Payment for net settlement of stock-based awards



(29,414)





(30,401) Payment of earn-out consideration



—





(2,556) Dividend paid



(37,138)





(40,248) Payment for stock repurchased and retired (including expenses related to stock repurchase)



(45,021)





(147,224) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

$ 304,162



$ (130,464) Effect of exchange rate changes



(37,766)





(6,158) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



438,033





78,298 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period



467,096





680,440 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$ 867,363



$ 752,580 Supplementary information













Cash paid during the period for interest

$ 24,397



$ 21,522 Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refund

$ 95,834



$ 40,643

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release includes the following non-GAAP financial measures:

Adjusted income from operations;

Adjusted income from operations margin;

Adjusted diluted earnings per share; and

Revenue growth on a constant currency basis.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Accordingly, these non-GAAP financial measures, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP and the reconciliations of Genpact's GAAP financial statements to such non-GAAP financial measures should be carefully evaluated.

Prior to July 2012, Genpact's management used financial statements that excluded significant acquisition-related expenses, amortization of related acquired intangibles, and amortization of acquired intangibles recorded at the company's formation in 2004 for its internal management reporting, budgeting and decision-making purposes, including comparing Genpact's operating results to that of its competitors. However, considering Genpact's acquisitions of varying scale and size, and the difficulty in predicting expenses relating to acquisitions and the amortization of acquired intangibles thereof, since July 2012 Genpact's management has used financial statements that exclude all acquisition-related expenses and amortization of acquired intangibles for its internal management reporting, budgeting and decision-making purposes, including comparing Genpact's operating results to those of its competitors. For the same reasons, since April 2016 Genpact's management has excluded the impairment of acquired intangible assets from the financial statements it uses for internal management purposes. Acquisition-related expenses are excluded in the period in which an acquisition is consummated.

Genpact's management also uses financial statements that exclude stock-based compensation expense. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use when adopting ASC 718 "Compensation-Stock Compensation," Genpact's management believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude such expenses allows investors to make additional comparisons between Genpact's operating results and those of other companies. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, during the second quarter of 2020 the Company initiated several restructuring measures. In connection with the restructuring, the Company recorded non-recurring charges related to the following: i) right-of-use lease assets and other assets related to certain abandoned leased office properties in the second quarter of 2020, and ii) employee severance costs related to a focused reduction in Genpact's workforce in the second quarter of 2020. Genpact's management believes that excluding such charges provides useful information to both management and investors regarding the Company's financial performance and underlying business trends. Additionally, in its calculations of non-GAAP financial measures, Genpact's management has adjusted foreign exchange gains and losses, interest income and expense and income tax expenses from GAAP net income, and other income and expenses, and certain gains, losses and impairment charges attributable to equity-method investments from GAAP income from operations, because management believes that the Company's results after taking into account these adjustments more accurately reflect the Company's ongoing operations. In its calculations of adjusted diluted earnings per share, Genpact's management adds back adjusted stock-based compensation expense, amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses and restructuring expenses and the related tax impact of such adjustments from GAAP diluted earnings per share. For the purpose of calculating adjusted diluted earnings per share, the combined current and deferred tax effect is determined by multiplying each pre-tax adjustment by the applicable statutory income tax rate.

Genpact's management provides information about revenues on a constant currency basis so that the revenues may be viewed without the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations compared to prior fiscal periods, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of the Company's true business performance. Revenue growth on a constant currency basis is calculated by restating current-period activity using the prior fiscal period's foreign currency exchange rates adjusted for hedging gains/losses in such period.

Accordingly, Genpact believes that the presentation of adjusted income from operations, adjusted income from operations margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share and revenue growth on a constant currency basis, when read in conjunction with the Company's reported results, can provide useful supplemental information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations.

A limitation of using adjusted income from operations and adjusted income from operations margin versus income from operations, income from operations margin, net income and net income margin calculated in accordance with GAAP is that these non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain recurring costs and certain other charges, namely stock-based compensation expense and amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets. Management compensates for this limitation by providing specific information on the GAAP amounts excluded from adjusted income from operations and adjusted income from operations margin.

The following tables show the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2021:

Reconciliation of Net income/Margin to Adjusted Income from Operations/Margin (In thousands)



Three months ended June 30,



Six months ended June 30,

2020

2021



2020

2021 Net income $ 62,161

$ 102,704

$ 147,859

$ 193,977 Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net 518

(5,503)

(14,013)

(8,796) Interest (income) expense, net 13,619

13,091

25,315

25,433 Income tax expense 16,986

32,705

41,847

61,657 Stock-based compensation expense 18,844

19,689

36,331

37,119 Amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets 11,709

14,337

22,223

30,289 Restructuring expenses 21,658

—

21,658

— Adjusted income from operations $ 145,495

$ 177,023

$ 281,220

$ 339,679 Net income margin

6.9%



10.4%



8.1%



10.0% Adjusted income from operations margin

16.2%



17.9%



15.4%



17.6%

Reconciliation of Income from Operations/Margin to Adjusted Income from Operations/Margin (In thousands)



Three months ended June 30,



Six months ended June 30,

2020

2021



2020

2021 Income from operations $ 90,364

$ 136,903

$ 201,022

$ 264,785 Stock-based compensation 18,844

19,689

36,331

37,119 Amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets 11,709

14,337

22,223

30,289 Other income (expense), net 2,920

6,094

(14)

7,486 Restructuring expenses 21,658

—

21,658

— Adjusted income from operations $ 145,495

$ 177,023

$ 281,220

$ 339,679 Income from operations margin

10.0%



13.9%



11.0%



13.7% Adjusted income from operations margin

16.2%



17.9%



15.4%



17.6%

Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS7 (Per share data)



Three months ended June 30,



Six months ended June 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021 Diluted EPS $ 0.32

$ 0.53

$ 0.76

$ 1.01 Stock-based compensation 0.10

0.10

0.19

0.19 Amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets 0.06

0.07

0.11

0.16 Restructuring expenses 0.11

—

0.11

— Tax impact on stock-based compensation (0.02)

(0.03)

(0.06)

(0.06) Tax impact on amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles (0.02)

(0.02)

(0.03)

(0.04) Tax impact on restructuring expenses (0.03)

—

(0.03)

— Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.52

$ 0.66

$ 1.05

$ 1.26

The following tables show the reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the year ending December 31, 2021:

Reconciliation of Outlook for Net income Margin to Adjusted Income from Operations Margin8





Year ending December 31, 2021

Net income margin

9.1 % Estimated foreign exchange (gains) losses, net

(0.2) % Estimated interest (income) expense, net

1.2 % Estimated income tax expense

3.0 % Estimated stock-based compensation expense

2.0 % Estimated amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets

1.4 % Adjusted income from operations margin

16.5 %

Reconciliation of Outlook for Income from Operations Margin to Adjusted Income from Operations Margin8



Year ending December 31, 2021

Income from operations margin

12.9 % Estimated stock-based compensation expense

2.0 % Estimated amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets

1.4 % Estimated other income (expense), net

0.2 % Adjusted income from operations margin

16.5 %

Reconciliation of Outlook for Diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS8 (Per share data)





Year ending December 31, 2021





Lower



Upper

Diluted EPS

$ 1.85





1.88

Estimated stock-based compensation expense



0.41





0.41

Estimated amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets



0.30





0.30

Estimated tax impact on stock-based compensation expense



(0.12)





(0.12)

Estimated tax impact on amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets



(0.08)





(0.08)

Adjusted diluted EPS

$ 2.36





2.39

















1 Revenue growth on a constant currency basis is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated by restating current-period activity using the prior fiscal period's foreign currency exchange rates adjusted for hedging gains/losses in such period. 2 Global Client revenue for the second quarter of 2021 includes revenue from certain businesses divested by GE that we continue to serve as Global Clients. Revenue from such businesses has been counted as Global Client revenue beginning January 1, 2021. 3 Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share is attached to this release. 4 Adjusted income from operations and adjusted income from operations margin are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of each of GAAP income from operations and GAAP net income to adjusted income from operations and GAAP income from operations margin and GAAP net income margin to adjusted income from operations margin are attached to this release. 5 Adjusted income from operations margin is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of the outlook for each of GAAP income from operations margin and GAAP net income margin to adjusted income from operations margin is attached to this release. 6 Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of the outlook for GAAP diluted earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share is attached to this release. 7 Due to rounding, the numbers presented in this table may not add up precisely to the totals provided. 8 Due to rounding, the numbers presented in this table may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

