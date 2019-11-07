Genpact Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact Limited (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

"I am very pleased with our third quarter results, as we continue to see broad momentum across our business. Demand for our Transformation Services, that feeds our annuity Intelligent Operations, remains the primary driver of robust Global Client growth. Strong operating performance led to healthy Adjusted EPS and operating cash flows during the quarter," said "Tiger" Tyagarajan, Genpact's president and CEO. "We have embraced the experience economy using design thinking as a lever to create value across clients' operations. This has become a key factor in our winning many new, large, multi-year relationships. We believe the pending acquisition of Rightpoint and their digital consulting team dramatically enhances our already strong capabilities in experience, and further strengthens our reputation as a thought leader in this space."

Key Financial Results – Third Quarter 2019

Total revenue was $889 million , up 19% year-over-year, both on an as reported and constant currency basis. 3

, up 19% year-over-year, both on an as reported and constant currency basis. Income from operations was $114 million , up 21% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 12.8%. Adjusted income from operations was $142 million , up 15% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 16.0%. 4

, up 21% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 12.8%. Adjusted income from operations was , up 15% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 16.0%. Diluted earnings per share were $0.45 , up 18% year-over-year, and adjusted diluted earnings per share2 were $0.56 , up 17% year-over-year.

Revenue Details – Third Quarter 2019

Total Company

Total BPO revenue was $749 million , up 20% year-over-year, representing 84% of total revenues.

, up 20% year-over-year, representing 84% of total revenues. Total IT revenue was $139 million , up 12% year-over-year, representing 16% of total revenues.

Global Clients

Revenue from Global Clients was $768 million 5 , up 12% year-over-year (up 13% on a constant currency basis) 3 , representing 86% of total revenues.

, up 12% year-over-year (up 13% on a constant currency basis) , representing 86% of total revenues. Global Client BPO revenue was $666 million , up 14% year-over-year, both on an as reported and constant currency basis. 3

, up 14% year-over-year, both on an as reported and constant currency basis. Global Client IT revenue was $102 million , up 4% year-over-year.

GE

Revenue from GE was $121 million 5 , up 88% year-over-year, representing 14% of total revenues.

, up 88% year-over-year, representing 14% of total revenues. GE BPO revenue was $83 million , up 124% year-over-year.

, up 124% year-over-year. GE IT revenue was $38 million , up 38% year-over-year.

Cash Flow from Operations

Cash generated from operations was $220 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $153 million in the third quarter of 2018.

2019 Outlook

The 2019 full-year outlook does not include any impact from the planned acquisition of Rightpoint.

Genpact continues to expect:

Total revenue for the full-year 2019 of $3.46 to $3.5 billion , up 15% to 17%, or 16% to 18% on a constant currency basis. 3

to , up 15% to 17%, or 16% to 18% on a constant currency basis. Global Client revenue growth in the range of 9.5% to 11%, or 10.5% to 12% on a constant currency basis. 3

Adjusted income from operations margin6 of approximately 16.0%.

Genpact now expects:

Adjusted diluted EPS7 of $2.02 to $2.04 , up from the prior range of $2.00 to $2.02 .

Conference Call to Discuss Financial Results

Genpact's management will host an hour-long conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET on November 7, 2019 to discuss the company's performance for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. To participate, callers can dial +1 (877) 654-0173 from within the U.S. or +1 (281) 973-6289 from any other country. Callers will be prompted to enter the conference ID, 7367539.

A live webcast of the call will also be made available on the Genpact Investor Relations website at https://www.genpact.com/investors. For those who cannot join the call live, a replay will be archived on the Genpact website after the end of the call. A transcript of the call will also be made available on the website.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. We drive digital-led innovation and digitally-enabled intelligent operations for our clients, guided by our experience running thousands of processes primarily for Global Fortune 500 companies. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 90,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent companies' ways of working. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains certain statements concerning our future growth prospects and financial results and other forward-looking statements, as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include but are not limited to a slowdown in the economies and sectors in which our clients operate, a slowdown in the business process outsourcing or information technology services sectors, our ability to develop and successfully execute our business strategies, the risks and uncertainties arising from our past and future acquisitions, our ability to convert bookings to revenues, our ability to manage growth, factors which may impact our cost advantage, wage increases, changes in tax rates and tax legislation and other laws and regulations, our ability to attract and retain skilled professionals, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, foreign currency fluctuations, general economic conditions affecting our industry, political, economic or business conditions in countries in which we operate, including the uncertainty relating to the pending withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union, commonly known as Brexit, as well as other risks detailed in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Genpact's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Genpact may from time to time make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. Although Genpact believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's current analysis of future events and should not be relied upon as representing management's expectations or beliefs as of any date subsequent to the time they are made. Genpact undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of Genpact.

GENPACT LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data and share count)





As of December 31,



As of September 30,





2018



2019

Assets















Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 368,396



$ 456,872

Accounts receivable, net



774,184





863,232

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



212,477





236,761

Total current assets

$ 1,355,057



$ 1,556,865

Property, plant and equipment, net



212,715





216,385

Operating lease Right-Of-Use assets



—





299,868

Deferred tax assets



74,566





80,583

Investment in equity affiliates



836





—

Intangible assets, net



177,087





162,571

Goodwill



1,393,832





1,389,487

Contract cost assets



160,193





206,503

Other assets



155,159





185,499

Total assets

$ 3,529,445



$ 4,097,761

Liabilities and equity















Current liabilities















Short-term borrowings

$ 295,000



$ 245,000

Current portion of long-term debt



33,483





33,504

Accounts payable



42,584





20,954

Income taxes payable



33,895





84,537

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



571,350





630,151

Operating leases liability



—





50,048

Total current liabilities

$ 976,312



$ 1,064,194

Long-term debt, less current portion



975,645





950,908

Operating leases liability



—





278,449

Deferred tax liabilities



8,080





4,413

Other liabilities



165,226





194,113

Total liabilities

$ 2,125,263



$ 2,492,077

Shareholders' equity















Preferred shares, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 authorized, none issued



—





—

Common shares, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 authorized, 189,346,101 and 190,113,448

issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019, respectively



1,888





1,896

Additional paid-in capital



1,471,301





1,544,755

Retained earnings



438,453





588,714

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(507,460)





(529,681)

Total equity

$ 1,404,182



$ 1,605,684

Total liabilities and equity

$ 3,529,445



$ 4,097,761



GENPACT LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data and share count)





Three months ended September 30,



Nine months ended September 30,





2018



2019



2018



2019

Net revenues

$ 747,978



$ 888,799



$ 2,165,451



$ 2,579,804

Cost of revenue



481,412





573,659





1,388,634





1,664,040

Gross profit

$ 266,566



$ 315,140



$ 776,817



$ 915,764

Operating expenses:































Selling, general and administrative expenses



168,010





194,537





515,285





582,251

Amortization of acquired intangible assets



9,372





6,960





29,134





23,565

Other operating (income) expense, net



(4,844)





59





(4,913)





90

Income from operations

$ 94,028



$ 113,584



$ 237,311



$ 309,858

Foreign exchange gains (losses), net



7,450





6,727





15,053





3,646

Interest income (expense), net



(9,139)





(10,221)





(27,646)





(33,487)

Other income (expense), net



5,385





704





30,683





5,067

Income before equity-method investment activity, net

and income tax expense

$ 97,724



$ 110,794



$ 255,401



$ 285,084

Equity-method investment activity, net



(7)





(5)





(22)





(16)

Income before income tax expense

$ 97,717



$ 110,789



$ 255,379



$ 285,068

Income tax expense



24,114





22,669





53,268





62,385

Net income

$ 73,603



$ 88,120



$ 202,111



$ 222,683

Net loss (income) attributable to redeemable non-controlling

interest



—





—





761





—

Net income attributable to Genpact Limited shareholders

$ 73,603



$ 88,120



$ 202,872



$ 222,683

Net income available to Genpact Limited common shareholders

$ 73,603



$ 88,120



$ 202,872



$ 222,683

Earnings per common share attributable to Genpact Limited

common shareholders































Basic

$ 0.39



$ 0.46



$ 1.06



$ 1.17

Diluted

$ 0.38



$ 0.45



$ 1.04



$ 1.14

Weighted average number of common shares used in

computing earnings per common share attributable to Genpact

Limited common shareholders































Basic



190,024,924





190,599,049





190,991,405





190,071,418

Diluted



193,115,769





195,890,841





194,256,771





194,683,699



GENPACT LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Nine months ended September 30,

2018

2019 Operating activities





Net income attributable to Genpact Limited shareholders $ 202,872

$ 222,683 Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling Interest (761)

— Net income $ 202,111

$ 222,683 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 47,612

70,234 Amortization of debt issuance costs (including loss on extinguishment of debt) 3,546

1,288 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 29,134

23,565 Write-down of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment 1.538

3,511 Reserve for doubtful receivables 1,705

7,169 Unrealized (gain) on revaluation of foreign currency asset/liability (4,544)

(4,862) Equity-method investment activity, net 22

16 Stock-based compensation expense 32,158

61,307 Deferred income taxes (1,768)

(6,946) Others, net 255

(2,621) Change in operating assets and liabilities:





Increase in accounts receivable (12,946)

(97,269) Increase in prepaid expenses, other current assets, contract cost assets, operating

lease right-of-use assets and other assets (96,300)

(87,064) Decrease in accounts payable (913)

(20,670) Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses, other current liabilities, operating lease

liabilities and other liabilities (44,602)

122,411 Increase in income taxes payable 45,798

48,567 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 202,806

$ 341,319 Investing activities





Purchase of property, plant and equipment (68,027)

(55,071) Payment for internally generated intangible assets (including intangibles under development)

(19,397)



(26,261) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 499

1,621 Payment for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (108,105)

(6,305) Payment for purchase of redeemable non-controlling interest (4,730)

— Net cash used for investing activities $ (199,760)

$ (86,016) Financing activities





Repayment of capital/finance lease obligations (1,954)

(6,256) Payment of debt issuance costs (4,293)

— Proceeds from long term debt 129,186

— Repayment of long-term debt (157,686)

(25,500) Proceeds from short-term borrowings 225,000

50,000 Repayment of short-term borrowings (65,000)

(100,000) Proceeds from issuance of common shares under stock-based compensation plans 12,275

15,949 Payment for net settlement of stock-based awards (14,947)

(3,177) Payment of earn-out/deferred consideration (1,559)

(12,790) Dividend paid

(42,901)



(48,515) Payment for stock purchased and retired (130,103)

(23,901) Payment for expenses related to stock purchase (82)

(12) Net cash provided by/(used for) financing activities $ (52,064)

$ (154,202) Effect of exchange rate changes (54,220)

(12,625) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (49,018)

101,101 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 504,468

368,396 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 401,230

$ 456,872 Supplementary information





Cash paid during the period for interest $ 35,082

$ 31,633 Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 54,920

$ 65,562 Property, plant and equipment acquired under capital lease obligations $ 1,832

$ 3,587

Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release includes the following non-GAAP financial measures:

Adjusted income from operations attributable to shareholders of Genpact Limited, or adjusted income from operations;

Adjusted income from operations margin;

Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to shareholders of Genpact Limited, or adjusted diluted earnings per share; and

Revenue growth on a constant currency basis.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Accordingly, these non-GAAP financial measures, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP and the reconciliations of Genpact's GAAP financial statements to such non-GAAP financial measures should be carefully evaluated.

Prior to July 2012, Genpact's management used financial information that excluded significant acquisition-related expenses, amortization of related acquired intangibles, and amortization of acquired intangibles at the company's formation in 2004 for its internal management reporting, budgeting and decision-making purposes, including comparing Genpact's operating results to that of its competitors. However, considering Genpact's frequent acquisitions of varying scale and size, and the difficulty in predicting expenses relating to acquisitions and the amortization of acquired intangibles thereof, since July 2012 Genpact's management has used financial information that exclude all acquisition-related expenses and amortization of acquired intangibles for its internal management reporting, budgeting and decision-making purposes, including comparing Genpact's operating results to those of its competitors. For the same reasons, since April 2016 Genpact's management has excluded the impairment of acquired intangible assets from the financial information it uses for internal management purposes. Acquisition-related expenses are excluded in the period in which an acquisition is consummated.

Genpact's management also uses financial information that exclude stock-based compensation expense. Due to varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use when adopting ASC 718 "Compensation-Stock Compensation," Genpact's management believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude such expenses allows investors to make additional comparisons between Genpact's operating results and those of other companies. Additionally, in its calculations of such non-GAAP financial measures, Genpact's management has adjusted other income and expenses, certain gains, losses and impairment charges attributable to equity-method investments, and gains or losses attributable to non-controlling interests because management believes that the Company's results after taking into account these adjustments more accurately reflect the Company's ongoing operations. For the purpose of calculating adjusted diluted earnings per share, the combined current and deferred tax effect is determined by multiplying each pre-tax adjustment by the applicable statutory income tax rate.

Genpact's management provides information about revenues on a constant currency basis so that the revenues may be viewed without the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations compared to prior fiscal periods, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of the Company's true business performance. Revenue growth on a constant currency basis is calculated by restating current-period activity using the prior fiscal period's foreign currency exchange rates adjusted for hedging gains/losses in such period.

Accordingly, Genpact believes that the presentation of adjusted income from operations, adjusted income from operations margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share and revenue growth on a constant currency basis, when read in conjunction with the Company's reported results, can provide useful supplemental information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations.

A limitation of using adjusted income from operations and adjusted income from operations margin versus income from operations and income from operations margin calculated in accordance with GAAP is that these non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain recurring costs and certain other charges, namely stock-based compensation expense and amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles. Management compensates for this limitation by providing specific information on the GAAP amounts excluded from adjusted income from operations and adjusted income from operations margin.

The following tables show the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2019:

Reconciliation of Income from Operations/Margin to Adjusted Income from Operations/Margin (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Three months ended September 30,



Nine months ended September 30,





2018



2019



2018



2019

Income from operations

$ 94,028



$ 113,584



$ 237,311



$ 309,858

Add: Stock-based compensation



13,434





21,320





32,158





61,306

Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets



8,988





6,712





27,959





22,690

Add: Acquisition-related expenses



2,362





—





2,362





967

Add: Other income (expense), net



5,385





704





30,683





5,067

Less: Equity-method investment activity, net



(7)





(5)





(22)





(16)

Add: Net loss (income) attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest



—





—





761





—

Adjusted income from operations

$ 124,190



$ 142,315



$ 331,212



$ 399,872

Income from operations margin



12.6%





12.8%





11.0%





12.0%

Adjusted income from operations margin



16.6%





16.0%





15.3%





15.5%



Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS8 (Unaudited) (Per share data)





Three months ended September 30,



Nine months ended September 30,





2018



2019



2018



2019

Diluted EPS

$ 0.38



$ 0.45



$ 1.04



$ 1.14

Add: Stock-based compensation



0.07





0.11





0.17





0.31

Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets



0.05





0.03





0.14





0.12

Add: Acquisition-related expenses



0.01





—





0.01





—

Less: Tax impact on stock-based compensation



(0.02)





(0.02)





(0.05)





(0.07)

Less: Tax impact on amortization of acquired intangibles



(0.01)





(0.01)





(0.04)





(0.03)

Less: Tax impact on acquisition-related expenses



—





—





—





—

Adjusted diluted EPS

$ 0.48



$ 0.56



$ 1.28



$ 1.48



The following tables show the reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the year ending December 31, 2019:

Reconciliation of Outlook for Income from Operations Margin to Adjusted Income from Operations Margin (Unaudited)





Year ending December 31, 2019 Income from operations margin



12.1% Add: Estimated stock-based compensation



2.4% Add: Estimated amortization of acquired intangible assets



0.8% Add: Estimated acquisition-related expenses



0.2% Add: Estimated other income (expense), net



0.5% Less: Estimated equity-method investment activity, net

— Adjusted income from operations margin



16.0%

Reconciliation of Outlook for Diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS9 (Unaudited) (Per share data)





Year ending December 31, 2019



Lower

Upper Diluted EPS

$ 1.54

$ 1.56 Add: Estimated stock-based compensation



0.42



0.42 Add: Estimated amortization of acquired intangible assets



0.15



0.15 Add: Estimated acquisition-related expenses



0.04



0.04 Less: Estimated tax impact on stock-based compensation



(0.09)



(0.09) Less: Estimated tax impact on amortization of acquired intangibles



(0.04)



(0.04) Less: Estimated tax impact on acquisition-related expenses

—

— Adjusted diluted EPS

$ 2.02

$ 2.04

__________________________

1 As reported and on a constant currency basis.

2 Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share is attached to this release.

3 Revenue growth on a constant currency basis is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated by restating current-period activity using the prior fiscal period's foreign currency exchange rates, adjusted for hedging gains/losses in such period.

4 Adjusted income from operations and adjusted income from operations margin are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of GAAP income from operations to adjusted income from operations and GAAP income from operations margin to adjusted income from operations margin are attached to this release.

5 During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, GE divested certain businesses that Genpact continues to serve. We have reclassified the revenue from such GE-divested businesses as Global Client revenue. If we had not reclassified such revenue, Global Client revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 would have been $764 million and GE revenues would have been $125 million.

6 Adjusted income from operations margin is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of the outlook for GAAP income from operations margin to adjusted income from operations margin is attached to this release.

7 Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of the outlook for GAAP diluted earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share is attached to this release.

8 Due to rounding, the numbers presented in this table may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

9 Due to rounding, the numbers presented in this table may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

