Genpact Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Unitil & Genworth Financial to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, May 3:

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will replace Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Genworth Financial will replace Glu Mobile Inc. (NASD:GLUU) in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P 500 constituent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASD: EA) is acquiring Glu Mobile in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. Genworth Financial is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Unitil Corp. (NYSE:UTL) will replace Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Macquarie Group is acquiring Waddell & Reed Financial in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective

Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector May 3, 2021 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Genpact G Information Technology

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Genworth Financial GNW Financials

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Unitil UTL Utilities

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Genworth Financial GNW Financials

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Waddell & Reed Financial WDR Financials

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Glu Mobile GLUU Communication Services

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

[email protected]

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

Related Links

http://www.spdji.com

