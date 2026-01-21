Winmark Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Winmark Corp. (NASD: WINA) will replace Guess? Inc. (NYSE: GES) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, January 26. Authentic Brands Group LLC and the Rolling Stockholders are acquiring Guess? in a deal expected to close soon pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the change that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Jan 26, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Winmark

WINA

Consumer Discretionary

Jan 26, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Guess?

GES

Consumer Discretionary

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
[email protected]

Media Inquiries
[email protected]

