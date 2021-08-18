Genpact to Expand Presence in Fukuoka, Japan

FUKUOKA, Japan, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact Japan K.K. (Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo), the Japanese subsidiary of Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced that it will open a new delivery center in Fukuoka as the company continues to expand in Japan.

Genpact will help a global leader in the high-tech industry transform its customer service operations at the site, expect to expand to provide innovative digital and analytics capabilities for optimizing operations and creating compelling experiences to clients in targeted industries including high-tech, manufacturing, services, consumer goods, and finance. The center will leverage Genpact's deep technology and process expertise from transforming and managing operations for hundreds of global companies via its network of delivery centers around the world, including four existing sites in Japan.

"Our new delivery center in Fukuoka will take advantage of the strong talent base in the city and provide additional flexible sourcing options and high-quality services for our clients," said Junichi Tanaka, Japan chief executive officer, Genpact. "We're excited to continue our growth in the Kyushu region for both Genpact and our clients and look forward to being an active partner in the business community."

The Fukuoka site will operate as a hybrid environment with 120 employees working from home and the office in Hakata-ku in Fukuoka city, using learnings from similar operations as Genpact and its clients have adapted to new ways of working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Fukuoka is a vibrant prefecture in western Japan with one of the largest populations and economies in the region, an ideal business environment, and a large talent pool," said Hiroto Hirase, director, investment promotion division, department of commerce and industry, Fukuoka Prefectural Government. "We continue to attract global companies such as Genpact, who are actively promoting the development of digital technologies that expand opportunities for both people and companies."

