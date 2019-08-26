Genpact to Host Investor and Analyst Day on September 25, 2019 in New York City

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, will host an Investor and Analyst Day on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the Ascent Lounge in the Time Warner Center located at 10 Columbus Circle in New York City.

Join us to learn how Genpact is helping companies tap into the power of digital technologies and advanced analytics to transform their operations into thriving, future-ready enterprises.

President and Chief Executive Officer Tiger Tyagarajan and other members of Genpact's leadership team will provide an update on Genpact's growth opportunities and strategy, as well as review our financial initiatives. Registration and breakfast begin at 7:30 am EDT, and all sessions, including lunch and networking with Genpact's leadership team, will conclude by approximately 1:00 pm.

A webcast of the presentations will be made available through the Genpact Investor Relations website at https://www.genpact.com/investors after the event has concluded.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. We drive digital-led innovation and digitally-enabled intelligent operations for our clients, guided by our experience running thousands of processes primarily for Global Fortune 500 companies. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 90,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent companies' ways of working. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here.

Contacts:

Investors Roger Sachs, CFA

+1 (203) 808-6725

roger.sachs@genpact.com



Media Michael Schneider +1 (217) 260-5041 michael.schneider@genpact.com

