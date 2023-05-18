Genpact to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G) today announced its upcoming participation at the following investor conferences:

J.P. Morgan 2023 Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference
Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Location: Boston, MA

TD Cowen 51st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Location: New York, NY
Presentation: 9:05 AM (EDT) - Mike Weiner, Chief Financial Officer
Webcast available at https://www.genpact.com/investors 

R.W. Baird's 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Location: New York, NY
Presentation: 10:50 AM (EDT) - Mike Weiner, Chief Financial Officer 
Webcast available at https://www.genpact.com/investors

William Blair's 43rd Annual Growth Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Location: Chicago, IL

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm delivering the outcomes that transform our clients' businesses and shape their future. We're guided by our real-world experience redesigning and running thousands of processes for hundreds of global companies. Our clients – including many in the Global Fortune 500 – partner with us for our unique ability to combine deep industry and functional expertise, leading talent, and proven methodologies to drive collaborative innovation that turns insights into action and delivers outcomes at scale. We create lasting competitive advantages for our clients and their customers, running digitally enabled operations and applying our Data-Tech-AI services to design, build, and transform their businesses. And we do it all with purpose. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, our 115,000+ team is passionate in its relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedInTwitterYouTube, and Facebook.

Contacts:


Investors

Roger Sachs, CFA

+1 (203) 808-6725

[email protected]


Media

Siya Belliappa

+1 (718) 561-9843

[email protected]

