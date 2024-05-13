Genpact to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G) today announced its upcoming participation at the following investor conferences:

J.P. Morgan 2024 Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Location: Boston, MA

Presentation: 8:50 AM (ET) – Balkrishan "BK" Kalra, President & CEO

Webcast available at https://www.genpact.com/investors

William Blair's 44th Annual Growth Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Location: Chicago, IL

Presentation: 2:00 PM (CT) – Balkrishan "BK" Kalra, President & CEO

Webcast available at https://www.genpact.com/investors

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future. Our 125,000+ people across 30+ countries are driven by our innate curiosity, entrepreneurial agility, and desire to create lasting value for clients. Powered by our purpose – the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people – we serve and transform leading enterprises, including the Fortune Global 500, with our deep business and industry knowledge, digital operations services, and expertise in data, technology, and AI. Get to know us at genpact.com and on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and Facebook.

SOURCE Genpact