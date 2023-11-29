Genpact Works with AWS and Amazon Business to Redefine Insurance Claims Lifecycle

Genpact's advanced pricing automation workflow integrates generative AI to accelerate claims submission process from weeks to days

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, announced it is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Amazon Business to introduce a transformed approach to property loss replacement and claims management.

Genpact is leveraging its extensive claims management expertise as well as Amazon Bedrock generative AI capabilities and Amazon Business procurement API integrations, including pricing information, to reduce the claims submission process from weeks to days. This initiative is streamlining replacement item identification and enabling more efficient and timely delivery of policyholder estimates. Amazon Bedrock is a fully managed service that provides access to foundation models (FMs) from leading AI companies through an application programming interface (API) to build and scale generative AI applications.

"AI is fundamentally reshaping the landscape of the insurance industry," said Sameer Dewan, Global Operating Officer, Genpact. "Our Genpact AI-driven automated pricing workflow, powered by AWS, is transforming the research, significantly reducing the time adjusters spend investigating by as much as 75 percent. By automating routine tasks and enhancing decision making, our AI solution is empowering smarter pricing decisions, expediting claims settlements, and bringing about a profound transformation in the customer experience."

Genpact is committed to delivering measurable value to its clients through ongoing innovation. In the future, the company plans to integrate additional AI services into the automated workflow to introduce enhanced features. These include real-time summaries of market values for claimed contents and optimal action recommendations for further processing.

For comprehensive information on Genpact's insurance services, visit: Genpact Insurance Services

About Genpact
Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm delivering the outcomes that transform our clients' businesses and shape their future. We're guided by our real-world experience redesigning and running thousands of processes for hundreds of global companies. Our clients – including many in the Global Fortune 500 – partner with us for our unique ability to combine deep industry and functional expertise, leading talent, and proven methodologies to drive collaborative innovation that turns insights into action and delivers outcomes at scale. We create lasting competitive advantages for our clients and their customers, running digitally enabled operations and applying our Data-Tech-AI services to design, build, and transform their businesses. And we do it all with purpose. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, our 115,000+ team is passionate in its relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

