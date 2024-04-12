Among 80+ leading global companies pledging to advance women into leadership roles

Genpact continues its global commitment to fostering workplace diversity, equity, and inclusion, leveraging an ecosystem approach

NEW YORK, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BK Kalra, President and CEO of Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future, joins more than 80 global CEOs to be a part of the Catalyst CEO Champions For Change, a transformational diversity and inclusion initiative launched by Catalyst – a global thought leader and partner in accelerating the progress of women at work for over 60 years.

Genpact’s CEO BK Kalra Joins Catalyst CEO Champions For Change BK Kalra, President and CEO, Genpact

"Our Catalyst CEO Champions For Change companies have collectively increased the share of women represented in leadership roles and on boards of directors since we launched the initiative in 2017," said Jennifer McCollum, President and CEO, Catalyst. "We commend Genpact and the entire Champions community, which represents more than 11 million employees and over $3 trillion in revenue globally, for continuing to build workplaces where everyone has a fair chance to succeed."

As a part of the Catalyst CEO Champions for Change, Genpact continues to collaborate with global peers to advance gender diversity at work and drive change, specifically pledging to:

Accelerate progress in advancing the representation of women, particularly women from marginalized ethnic and racial groups, in executive/senior-level positions.

Maintain (where strong) or accelerate the representation of women, particularly women from marginalized ethnic and racial groups, on the Company's Board of Directors (or equivalent).

Strengthen the pipeline of women through an annual review of internal diagnostics and leverage leading practices to address any identified issues.

Benchmark and track inclusion and improve the culture of inclusion within the organization.

Share key representation metrics with Catalyst for benchmarking and for anonymized reporting of our collective aggregate progress.

"As leaders, we must hold ourselves and our teams accountable and build a strong ecosystem of change to drive real impact," said Balkrishan "BK" Kalra, President and CEO of Genpact. "By joining the Catalyst CEO Champions For Change movement, we are committed to achieving our vision of having women make up 50% of our employees at every level of the organization and leveraging data, technology, and AI to track progress and build a better, more inclusive world for all."

Genpact's commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment for women includes various ongoing programs designed to attract, develop, and train them at every stage of their careers. This includes a Women's Leadership Program, created in collaboration with Korn Ferry to build a pipeline of future women leaders; a cross-company mentorship program in association with the 30% Club; a Women in Genpact network to serve as an employee resource group; and a Pay-it-Forward initiative to encourage leaders to sponsor women proteges and provide support during their professional journey, among other initiatives.

Read the full Catalyst CEO Champions For Change pledge, here - www.catalyst.org/Champions

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future. Our 125,000+ people across 30+ countries are driven by our innate curiosity, entrepreneurial agility, and desire to create lasting value for clients. Powered by our purpose – the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people – we serve and transform leading enterprises, including the Fortune Global 500, with our deep business and industry knowledge, digital operations services, and expertise in data, technology, and AI. Get to know us at genpact.com and on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and Facebook.

About Catalyst

Catalyst is a global nonprofit supported by many of the world's most powerful CEOs and leading companies to help build workplaces that work for women. Founded in 1962, Catalyst drives change with preeminent thought leadership, actionable solutions and a galvanized community of multinational corporations to accelerate and advance women into leadership—because progress for women is progress for everyone.

Media Contact:

Siya Belliappa

Genpact Media Relations – Global

+1 718 561 9843

[email protected]

SOURCE Genpact Ltd.