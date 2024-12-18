GenScript Announces 4th Annual Biotech Global Forum in San Francisco

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript Biotech, a global biotechnology leader in life sciences, biologics manufacturing, synthetic biology, and cell therapies is proud to announce its 4th Annual Biotech Global Forum, scheduled for January 15, 2025, at the San Francisco Marriott Marquis.

Tom Whitehead, Dr. Carl June, and Dr. Peter Marks are keynote speakers at the GenScript GCT Forum.

This premier event has become a cornerstone in the biotech industry, serving as a vital platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration. The event annually brings together top industry leaders, researchers, and innovators to explore the latest advancements and trends in the biotechnology industry with an emphasis on gene and cell therapies (GCTs).

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with global thought leaders and experts from around the world, exploring cutting-edge developments in cell and gene therapies, synthetic biology, and other transformative technologies shaping the future of health care and science.

The 4th Annual Biotech Global Forum attendees will hear keynote speeches from:

Dr. Peter Marks , Director, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research US Food and Drug Administration and a key expert in advancing GCT regulatory framework.

Dr. Carl June , the Richard W. Vague Professor in Immunotherapy in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the Perelman School of Medicine of the University of Pennsylvania and one of the pioneers behind advancing CAR-T therapies.

Tom Whitehead , Co-Founder of the Emily Whitehead Foundation, one of America's leading CAR-T advocacy groups.

Key Highlights of the Forum:

Expert Panels and Keynote Speakers: Featuring renowned scientists and industry pioneers who will share insights on the future of GCTs.

Featuring renowned scientists and industry pioneers who will share insights on the future of GCTs. Innovative Research Presentations: Showcasing groundbreaking research and technological advancements that are shaping the GCT landscape.

Showcasing groundbreaking research and technological advancements that are shaping the GCT landscape. Networking Opportunities: Facilitating connections among professionals, investors, and stakeholders to foster collaboration and drive innovation.

Facilitating connections among professionals, investors, and stakeholders to foster collaboration and drive innovation. Interactive Panel Discussions: Providing informed insights into what to think about the evolving therapeutics and healthcare markets.

"We are thrilled to host the 4th Annual Biotech Global Forum in San Francisco," said Dr. Ray Chen, President of the Life Science Group of GenScript. "This event underscores our commitment to advancing biotechnology and creating a collaborative environment where ideas can flourish and lead to impactful innovations."

Registration for the GenScript Biotech Global Forum is now open. For more information and to register, please visit GenScript's official website.

About GenScript

Founded in 2002 in New Jersey, GenScript Biotech Corporation (HK. 1548) accelerates innovation in healthcare and consumer goods by providing researchers and companies with the building blocks needed to develop groundbreaking treatments and products. Guided by its mission to make people and nature healthier through biotechnology, GenScript offers comprehensive solutions for life science research, pharmaceutical development, and industrial enzyme discovery to support a wide range of scientific advancements. As a trusted global leader in the biotech industry, GenScript has a team of over 5,400 employees and has served more than 200,000 customers across 100 countries. Learn more here.

Media Contact:

Michelle Simayi

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE GenScript Biotech Corporation