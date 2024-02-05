GenScript Announces Its Inaugural Life Science Research Grant Project

The GenScript Life Science Research Grant Project aims to empower researchers worldwide by providing grant funding exclusively allocated for procuring GenScript reagents and services. By providing access to GenScript's advanced technologies and platforms for gene synthesis, gene editing, antibody development, and protein engineering, among others, this new funding mechanism will be game-changing for many investigators and the designated fields. The program is designed to provide funding at various levels, with a maximum of $100,000 reserved for highly ambitious and innovative projects. In alignment with GenScript's mission to "Make People and Nature Healthier through Biotechnology," this new project will catalyze partnerships to accelerate therapies, vaccines, and other innovations that improve global health and the environment.

Researchers in most geographic areas in academic/research institutions, universities, biotechnology companies, and other organizations engaged in life sciences research are invited to submit their grant applications through an electronic form available on GenScript's official website, at https://www.genscript.com/grantprogram.html.

Researchers are encouraged to carefully review the application guidelines, including official rules, documentation requirements, and review processes, available on the GenScript website. The application will be evaluated by a diverse committee comprising GenScript's internal scientific leadership, ensuring a fair and thorough review process.

Applications for the GenScript Life Science Research Grant Project will be accepted at four predetermined intervals throughout the year, with the following deadlines:

Deadline 1: March 15, 2024

Deadline 2: June 15, 2024

Deadline 3: September 15, 2024

Deadline 4: November 15, 2024

Grant recipients can expect award notifications within six (6) weeks of each submission deadline. Funding through GenScript's reliable and specialized services aims to accelerate projects in the specified research areas; as such, once awards are distributed and contracts for services established, investigators must initiate their projects within six months and complete their projects within one year.

GenScript is excited to contribute to advancing life sciences research by fostering collaboration and excellence. By awarding grants at regular intervals throughout the year, GenScript seeks to support researchers dedicated to making significant strides in high impact application areas.

About GenScript Biotech Corporation

GenScript Biotech Corporation (HK:1548) is the world's leading technology and service provider of life-science R&D and manufacturing. Built upon its solid gene synthesis technology, GenScript Biotech is divided into four major platforms: the life-science service and product platform, the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) platform, the industrial synthetic products platform, and the integrated global cell therapy platform.

GenScript Biotech was founded in New Jersey, USA in 2002 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2015. GenScript Biotech's business operations span over 100 countries and regions worldwide, with legal entities of its affiliated companies located in the US, Mainland & Hong Kong China, Japan, Singapore, Netherlands, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Korea, and Belgium. GenScript Biotech provides premium, convenient, and reliable services and products for more than 200,000 global customers.

As of June 30, 2023, GenScript Biotech had more than 6,400 employees globally. The company owns numerous intellectual property rights, including over 240 patents, over 900 pending- patent applications, and a significant number of trade secrets.

Driven by the corporate mission of "make people and nature healthier through biotechnology", GenScript Biotech strives to become the most trustworthy biotech company in the world. As of December 31, 2023, 87,745 peer-reviewed journal articles worldwide have cited GenScript Biotech's services and products. For more information, please visit GenScript Biotech's official website genscript.com.

For more information, contact:

Kay Chuang

Head of Marketing, GenScript

[email protected]

SOURCE GenScript Biotech Corporation