GenScript Biotech Corporation Expands Collaboration with Roche

News provided by

GenScript Biotech Corporation

05 Mar, 2024, 09:29 ET

PISCATAWAY, N.J., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript Biotech Corporation ("GenScript"), a global leader in life science research tools and services, is pleased to announce the expansion of their collaboration with Roche.

GenScript and Roche have had an ongoing collaboration since 2011 under a Laboratory Service Agreement relating to a suite of services and products from GenScript globally. GenScript and Roche have expanded their efforts and collaboration to drive innovation across the portfolio.

"We are thrilled to build upon our longstanding relationship with Roche," said Ray Chen, President of Life Science Group at GenScript. "This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to fostering groundbreaking developments in medical diagnostics. By combining our technological strengths, we are poised to offer unparalleled innovation that will ultimately benefit patients and customers worldwide."

CONTACT: Michelle Simayi, 732-427-2987, [email protected]  

SOURCE GenScript Biotech Corporation

