GenScript Biotech Corporation Expands Collaboration with Roche

PISCATAWAY, N.J., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript Biotech Corporation ("GenScript"), a global leader in life science research tools and services, is pleased to announce the expansion of their collaboration with Roche.

GenScript and Roche have had an ongoing collaboration since 2011 under a Laboratory Service Agreement relating to a suite of services and products from GenScript globally. GenScript and Roche have expanded their efforts and collaboration to drive innovation across the portfolio.