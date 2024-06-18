GenScript Biotech Corporation Launches FLASH Gene Service: The Fastest and Most Affordable Gene Synthesis Solution on the Market

PISCATAWAY, N.J., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript Biotech Corporation, renowned for its relentless innovation in synthetic biology and industry-leading gene synthesis services, is excited to announce the launch of its newest offering, GenScript FLASH Gene service, the ultra-fast sequence-to-plasmid (S2P) service. This flagship offering addresses the urgent demand for delivering gene constructs with unmatched speed, quality, and cost-efficiency.

With GenScript's FLASH Gene service, the delivery time from sequence to plasmid construct is just four business days, making it the fastest S2P service in the industry. This groundbreaking service features a flat-rate pricing model starting at just $89, covering gene synthesis, cloning, and plasmid preparation. This advancement is poised to significantly facilitate and accelerate research and discovery efforts in the development of antibody drugs, vaccines, and gene and cell therapies.

Continuing GenScript's commitment to the highest standards of quality and reliability, GenScript's FLASH Gene service guarantees plasmid yield and 100% sequence accuracy. This assurance empowers scientists to focus entirely on their research with complete confidence.

GenScript's FLASH Gene services will be offered from our newly expanded facility in Piscataway, New Jersey, where we delivered our first gene 22 years ago. We are also making this service available to customers across the globe, ensuring the same competitive pricing and rapid turnaround times at all locations.

"We recognize the current market challenges and understand the critical need to develop the FLASH Gene service to support our customers in accelerating breakthroughs," said Ray Chen, Ph.D., President of the Life Science Group at GenScript. "As the pioneer and leader in gene synthesis, we are committed to delivering genes to researchers worldwide in the fastest, most reliable, and efficient manner. Our team has put extensive efforts into platform upgrades, automation, and process optimization, enabling us to offer the groundbreaking FLASH Gene service, the fastest and most cost-effective gene synthesis service. It is our mission to continuously understand the evolving needs of our customers, drawing insights from their feedback and experiences. This commitment drives us to constantly refine our technologies and processes, ensuring that we not only meet but exceed the expectations of the researchers we serve. We are truly grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the ongoing advancements in scientific research."

