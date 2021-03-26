Genscript Biotech Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Highlights:

Revenue of the Group for the year ended December 31, 2020 was approximately US$390.8 million , representing an increase of 42.9% as compared with approximately US$273.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019

NANJING, China, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genscript Biotech (HKEX: 1548.HK) (GenScript), a global leading biotech company, today announced its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020.

"In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic presented both challenges and opportunities to the life science community. Thanks to concerted efforts of all GenScript people, the Group delivered historically strong results amid the outbreak," said Patrick Liu, Rotating CEO of GenScript. "In the past year, our business segments tided over difficulties, turned challenges into opportunities and achieved many breakthroughs. In the future, we will move forward with dedication and create more value for both our investors and customers. We are committed to our mission of "making people and nature healthier through biotechnology" and strive for human wellbeing."

Financial Results Highlits for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

Revenue

In 2020, the Group recorded revenue of approximately US$390.8 million, representing an increase of 42.9% from approximately US$273.4 million in 2019. This was primarily attributable to (i) the strong growth in business of specially-functioned protein and antibody which meet market demands on key products related to COVID-19, (ii) the continuing increase from life-science services and products from major strategic customers and new competitive services and products, (iii) the increase of contract revenue derived from Legend's collaboration with Janssen with new milestone achieved, and (iv) the increase in both the number of customers and their purchase volume of industrial synthetic biology products.

Gross Profit

In 2020, the Group's gross profit increased by 41.9% to approximately US$255.9 million from approximately US$180.3 million in 2019. The increase in gross profit was primarily attributable to the (i) strong growth in life-science and biologics development business and high gross margin products, especially for COVID-19, and (ii) significant improvement on capacity utilization of materials and labor efficiency in industrial synthetic biology products.

Selling and distribution expenses

The selling and distribution expenses increased by 52.4% to approximately US$107.3 million in 2020 from approximately US$70.4 million in 2019. This was mainly attributable to the (i) increased investment into the commercial talent pool by recruiting more experienced personnel and improving incentive packages, and (ii) increased expenses for the global expansion of our business.

Administrative expenses

In 2020, the administrative expenses increased by 63.3% to approximately US$90.3 million from US$55.3 million in 2019. This was mainly caused by (i) competitive compensation package for our employees including shared-based payment provided to recruit experienced talents for all business segments, (ii) the reinforcement of some key administrative functions such as information technology, supply chain and finance to build up capable and professional administrative team to support the Group's overall business expansion, and (iii) the expansion of the European and Asia- Pacific Regional centers to accelerate the Group's global market penetration.

Research and development expenses

The research and development expenses increased by 41.6% to approximately US$263.4 million in 2020 from approximately US$186.0 million in 2019. This was mainly due to the (i) investment in COVID-19 related projects and other new challenging research and development projects, which significantly strengthened our competitiveness in the market and improved our production efficiency, (ii) increase in clinical trial expenses and preclinical study costs, especially in the cell therapy segment, and (iii) increase in compensation package including shared-based payment for research and development personnel.

*Adjusted net profit/(loss)



Non-cell

therapy

US$'000

Cell therapy

US$'000

Total

US$'000 Net profit/(loss) 22,054

(303,477)

(281,423) Excluding: Share-based payment expenses, net of tax 10,904

4,760

15,664 Exchange differences, net of tax 6,526

(66)

6,460 Consultation expenses for the Investigation, net of tax 1,086

—

1,086 Impairment loss on goodwill, other intangible assets and

long-term investments, net of tax 3,806

—

3,806 Fair value loss of convertible redeemable preferred shares —

79,984

79,984 Service fee for the issuance of Legend Series A Preference Shares —

4,014

4,014 Spin-off expenses relating to the separate listing of Legend 24

1,439

1,463 Adjusted net profit/(loss) 44,400

(213,346)

(168,946)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME





REVENUE 2020

US$'000

390,846

2019

US$'000

273,354 Cost of sales (134,953)

(93,064) Gross profit 255,893

180,290 Other income and gains 24,795

21,185 Selling and distribution expenses (107,341)

(70,358) Administrative expenses (90,341)

(55,256) Research and development expenses (263,401)

(186,022) Fair value loss of convertible redeemable preferred shares (79,984)

— Finance costs (5,432)

(781) Other expenses (15,497)

(589) Share of losses of associates (599)

(308) Reversal of/(provision for) impairment of financial assets, net 7

(1,851) LOSS BEFORE TAX (281,900)

(113,690) Income tax credit/(expense) 477

(3,826) LOSS FOR THE YEAR (281,423)

(117,516)







Attributable to: Owners of the parent (204,945)

(96,912) Non-controlling interests (76,478)

(20,604)

(281,423)

(117,516)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

NON-CURRENT ASSETS 2020 US$'000

2019 US$'000 Property, plant and equipment 345,215

235,986 Advance payments for property, plant and equipment 5,906

8,585 Investment properties 7,726

7,442 Right-of-use asset 34,017

29,642 Goodwill 14,116

15,245 Other intangible assets 26,020

25,482 Investment in associates 3,433

2,615 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 10,555

4,667 Other non-current asset 3,542

— Deferred tax assets 3,702

5,701 Total non-current assets 454,232

335,365 CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories 31,745

16,486 Contract costs 5,785

3,369 Trade and notes receivables 141,748

73,067 Prepayments, other receivables and other assets 32,834

31,621 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 5,866

25,434 Loans to an associate 2,422

2,007 Restricted cash 7,471

972 Time deposits 136,245

148,693 Cash and cash equivalents 629,058

252,397 Total current assets 993,174

554,046

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION





CURRENT LIABILITIES 2020

US$'000

2019

US$'000 Trade and bills payables 23,376

17,627 Other payables and accruals 168,980

125,035 Interest-bearing bank borrowings 44,642

17,008 Lease liabilities 2,588

1,769 Tax payable 3,532

2,846 Contract liabilities 84,414

60,130 Government grants 379

90 Total current liabilities 327,911

224,505 NET CURRENT ASSETS 665,263

329,541 TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,119,495

664,906 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Interest-bearing bank loans 1,260

1,748 Lease liabilities 6,513

3,608 Contract liabilities 277,052

277,827 Deferred tax liabilities 7,030

5,582 Government grants 11,495

3,843 Other non-current liability 554

— Total non-current liabilities 303,904

292,608 NET ASSETS 815,591

372,298







EQUITY





Equity attributable to owners of the parent

Share capital 1,954

1,879 Treasury shares (16,712)

(7,774) Reserves 916,463

388,699

901,705

382,804 Non-controlling interests (86,114)

(10,506) TOTAL EQUITY 815,591

372,298

About GenScript Biotech Corporation

GenScript Biotech Corporation (Stock Code: 1548.HK) is a global biotechnology group. Based on its leading gene synthesis technology, GenScript has developed four major platforms including the global cell therapy platform, the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) platform, the contract research organization (CRO) platform and the industrial synthesis product platform. GenScript's business operation spans over 100 countries and regions worldwide with legal entities located in the US, the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong of China, Japan, Singapore, Netherlands and Ireland.

SOURCE GenScript Biotech Corporation