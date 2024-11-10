GenScript Biotech Sets Up New Operations and Logistics Hub in Sydney, Australia

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Nov. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript Biotech Corporation ("GenScript"), a global leader in life sciences services and products, has announced the establishment of new operations site and logistics center in Sydney, Australia. This strategic expansion represents a significant milestone in GenScript's continued commitment to supporting the rapid growth of the biotechnology sector in Australia. It also underscores the company's determination to strengthen GenScript's presence in the Asia-Pacific region and globally, advancing innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of the industry.

The new Sydney facility will significantly enhance GenScript's ability to serve customers across the region, ensuring faster and more efficient delivery of research reagents and products. With a local presence, Australian researchers and biotech companies will no longer need to navigate the complexities of permit applications, customs clearance, and tax payments, streamlining the procurement process, and allowing them to focus on advancing their groundbreaking research and innovation.

A key highlight of the Sydney site is the introduction of next-day shipping for high-demand products such as off-the-shelf mRNA, growth factors, Cas proteins, and more. This expedited service ensures that researchers and biotech companies can access essential materials with unprecedented speed, accelerating their scientific discoveries and development efforts.

Sherry Shao, GenScript's rotating CEO, commented on the expansion: "Establishing a logistics hub in Sydney enables us to deliver more localized support to our Australian partners. We see this as more than just an operational expansion – it's about building long-term relationships within the region's biotech ecosystem. By removing import barriers and offering next-day delivery on key products, we are helping our customers focus entirely on advancing their research, without the logistical challenges that previously existed."

"This new facility strengthens our connection to local researchers and companies, enabling us to better understand their unique needs and challenges. We're here to provide tailored solutions that empower innovation and scientific breakthroughs," said Dr. Janice Jin, President of GenScript Asia Pacific. She continued: "Australia plays a pivotal role in the Asia-Pacific and Oceania biotech landscape, and we are committed to supporting its continued growth by offering faster, more efficient access to the high-quality products and services."

Consistent with GenScript's global effort, this new facility underscores GenScript's mission to revolutionize the supply chain for Australian biotech companies, fostering a more dynamic and efficient research environment. By removing logistical barriers and offering next-day shipping for key products, GenScript is empowering the biotechnology community to focus on innovation and discovery.

About GenScript Biotech Corporation

GenScript Biotech Corporation (HK.1548) is a world leader in technologies and services for life science R&D and manufacture. Built upon its solid DNA synthesis technology, the company comprises four major business units: a life-science services and products business unit, a biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) business unit, an industrial synthetic products business unit, and Cell Therapy Business Unit. GenScript accelerates scientific discovery and therapeutic breakthrough with its customers. Since its founding in New Jersey, USA in 2002, GenScript has expanded its operations to serve more than 200,000 customers across 100 countries with a dedicated team of 5060 employees. As of June 30, 2024, over 100,000 peer-reviewed journal articles worldwide had cited GenScript 's services and products. Guided by its mission to make people and nature healthier through biotechnology, GenScript strives to become the most trustworthy biotech company in the world.

