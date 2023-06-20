GenScript Debuts AmMag™ Quatro to Revolutionize Automated Plasmid Maxi-Prep Purification

Ensuring the availability of high-quality, transfection-ready plasmids is of paramount importance for the success of biotechnological research and development. However, traditional plasmid purification methods are highly labor-intensive, inefficient, and prone to costly human or process errors. These manual methods not only demand excessive labor and time but also impose limitations in terms of large-scale cultures, throughput, result consistency, and the risk of contamination. Consequently, plasmid purification has emerged as a significant process bottleneck at numerous laboratories.

Meanwhile, demand for high-quality, transfection-grade plasmids has skyrocketed because plasmid DNA from bacteria is an essential component of genetic engineering and other biotechnology applications, such as cloning, transfection, and gene therapy. The need for an automated, large-scale plasmid purification solution — one that can deliver superior-quality DNA with enhanced efficiency and unparalleled reproducibility, effectively addressing the shortcomings of current approaches — has become increasingly evident.

For research laboratories, the AmMag Quatro system is a game-changing addition to their arsenal of advanced equipment, offering scientists in academic, pharmaceutical and biotech settings a reliable and efficient way to purify high-quality, transfection-grade plasmids at scale ; the AmMag Quatro system shortens the cycle of obtaining crucial plasmids through an efficient and expedient purification process.

The AmMag Quatro system encompasses a state-of-the-art controller capable of simultaneously operating up to four independent purification modules, along with pre-filled consumables and verified protocols. Each module can process up to six samples in one run, increasing throughput and efficiency. The system leverages magnetic bead technology and related reagents to automate the entire maxi-scale purification process, providing researchers with a reliable and efficient way to purify pDNA samples, reduce the risk of errors, and improve reproducibility.

"The AmMag Quatro has become a powerful tool for researchers to advance their work, and we are thrilled to see the impact it has had on the scientific community since its introduction," said Dr. Hong Qian, COO of the Life Science Group and general manager of GenScript Inc. Products Division.

Since its introduction, AmMag Quatro has received high praise from prominent users in the biotechnology industry, including Dr. Zhonghua Zhu, head of vector development and cell engineering at TScan Therapeutics.

"Since we started using the AmMag Quatro, our workflow has been transformed. We no longer need dedicated personnel for manual work, and we can customize the parameters for DNA prep to optimize our results. This cutting-edge system has transformed TScan's workflow, increasing efficiency and throughput," said Dr. Zhu. "We have achieved outstanding results with the AmMag Quatro. It has exceeded our expectations in terms of time and cost savings, and it has become the standard for our organization's plasmid purification needs."

