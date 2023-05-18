GenScript Expands Peptide and Oligonucleotide Production Facility in China

The expanded oligonucleotide synthesis capability offers qPCR oligos, NGS oligos, RNA oligos, DNA oligos and more to support a wide range of applications — from molecular diagnostics, RNAi, to genome editing. Equipped with high-throughput, large-scale synthesizers, HPLC+ and PAGE+ purification processes for stringent cross-contamination control, as well as ISO 13485 certification, GenScript provides up to 200nt DNA and 180nt RNA oligonucleotides from ug to kilogram level with up to 95% purity to meet diverse application needs.

Similarly, using its proprietary, microwave-assisted PepPower™ peptide synthesis platform, GenScript has been offering high-quality custom peptides and peptide libraries with 100% guaranteed quantity at industry-leading speed—as fast as 5 days—to help expedite research projects. With this expansion, four new dynamic axial compression columns have been added to large-scale peptides, achieving an average monthly production capacity of more than 5kg, and 32sq.ft. of freeze dryers to support the mass freeze-drying process. Newly expanded production lines also enable GenScript to deliver up to 30,000 peptides per month and offer kilogram-level batch production. GenScript is fully committed to supporting peptide researchers in areas from peptide drug and vaccine development to functional screening and neoantigen discovery.

"GenScript's new site in Zhenjiang is poised to offer unparalleled support and address the increasing demand for oligonucleotide and peptide synthesis — serving the areas such as molecular diagnostics, RNA and peptide drug development, vaccine development, gene editing by providing faster, more reliable, and more cost-effective solutions via our cutting-edge platforms at different scales," said Dr. Ray Chen, president of the Life Science Group at GenScript.

About GenScript Biotech Corporation

GenScript Biotech Corporation (HK.1548) is the world's leading technology and service provider of life-science R&D and manufacture. Built upon its solid gene synthesis technology, GenScript Biotech is divided into four major platforms: the life-science service and product platform, the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) platform, the industrial synthetic products platform, and the integrated global cell therapy platform.

GenScript Biotech was founded in New Jersey, US in 2002 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2015. GenScript Biotech's business operations span over 100 countries and regions worldwide with legal entities located in the US, Mainland China, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Singapore, Netherlands, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Korea, and Belgium. GenScript Biotech provides premium, convenient and reliable services and products for over 200,000 customers.

As of December 31, 2022, GenScript Biotech had more than 6,000 employees globally, over 37% of whom hold master's and/or Ph.D. degrees. In addition, GenScript Biotech owns a number of intellectual property rights, including over 210 patents, over 800 pending patent applications and great numbers of trade secrets.

Driven by the corporate mission of "make people and nature healthier through biotechnology," GenScript Biotech strives to become the most trustworthy biotech company in the world. As of December 31, 2022, 76,000 peer-reviewed journal articles worldwide have cited GenScript Biotech's services and products. For more information, please visit GenScript Biotech's official website.

