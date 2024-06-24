GenScript Hosts Inaugural APAC Distributor Meeting, Strengthening Regional Partnerships for Scientific Advancements

SINGAPORE, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript, the world-leading biotechnology company specializing in life science research and applications, hosted the inaugural Asia-Pacific (APAC) Distributor Meeting in Nanjing, China. The event, which took place from 3rd to 6th June, brought together distributors from across the APAC region to discuss strategies, share insights, and strengthen collaborations to better serve the scientific community.

Attendees from the Asia-Pacific region gathering for the distributor meeting. Distributors touring GenScript’s cGMP facility. The cGMP product lines meet regulatory aseptic processing requirements for sterile medicinal products.

The comprehensive meeting agenda included keynote presentations from GenScript's executive leadership team, new product training sessions, discussions on market trends, and workshops aimed at enhancing sales and marketing strategies. The event also provided a unique platform for distributors to network, share best practices, and explore potential collaboration opportunities.

"We are thrilled to host our APAC Distributor Meeting, which marks a significant milestone in our efforts to deepen relationships with our valued partners," said Dr. Janice Jin, President of GenScript APAC. She continued, "The APAC region is rapidly becoming a hub for scientific innovation, and through collaborative efforts with our distributors, we are committed to facilitating cutting-edge research and contributing to the global scientific community."

During the meeting, GenScript showcased its most recent advancements in gene synthesis, protein engineering, and cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practices). Distributors also toured the new cGMP facility specialized for the production of single guide RNA (sgRNA), non-viral DNA payloads and peptide. This new development offers a quick and reliable supply of essential, high-quality materials for biotech and pharmaceutical companies, accelerating the progression of innovative treatments from research to clinical application and ultimately to commercial availability.

GenScript's APAC Distributor Meeting signifies the company's dedication to fostering strong relationships with its partners and its continuous investment in the APAC region. GenScript remains committed to empowering scientists by facilitating their research.

About GenScript

GenScript Biotech Corporation (HK.1548) is a world leader in technologies and services for life science R&D and manufacturing. Built upon its solid DNA synthesis technology, the company comprises four major business units: a life science services and products business unit, a biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), an industrial synthetic products business unit, and an integrated global cell therapy company. GenScript accelerates scientific discovery and therapeutic breakthroughs for its customers. Since its founding in New Jersey, USA in 2002, GenScript has expanded its operations to serve more than 200,000 customers across 100 countries with a dedicated team of 6,900 employees. As of December 31, 2023, GenScript's services and products have been cited by 87,700 peer-reviewed journal articles worldwide. Guided by its mission to make people and nature healthier through biotechnology, GenScript strives to become the most trustworthy biotech company in the world.

