GenScript Launches Global Philanthropy Platform: The GenTeer Program

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 19, GenScript Biotech Corporation (referred to as GenScript) officially launched the "GenTeer (GenScript Volunteer) Program," an innovative global philanthropy platform. This initiative marks a significant step for GenScript, transitioning from organizing isolated charity events to building a global volunteer service ecosystem. The platform is designed to empower every GenScript employee to engage in philanthropy in a personalized and effective manner, uniting individual and team efforts to provide tangible support and care to communities worldwide in need.

Comprehensive Philanthropic Engagement Across Environmental and Social Spheres

The "GenTeer" platform is deeply rooted in GenScript's corporate culture and core values, with a pragmatic approach that aligns with the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) framework. It leverages the expertise of GenScript employees to focus on critical issues such as environmental protection, support for vulnerable groups, improving education and healthcare in underdeveloped regions, promoting social equity and gender equality, and providing disaster relief. By precisely addressing societal needs, the platform aims to maximize the impact of GenScript's philanthropic efforts.

In line with its commitment to authentic and efficient philanthropy, GenScript is dedicated to making a real difference for those in need. This year, the company plans to center its initiatives around core ESG issues, with a special focus on biotechnology, emphasizing "supporting biotech education" as the annual theme. Global volunteer teams will tailor their action plans to local needs, encouraging employee participation and creating a collective force for good.

Furthermore, GenScript encourages its global employees to be ambassadors of philanthropy, using their influence to engage customers, partners, and even family members in volunteer work, spreading compassion more broadly. To this end, GenScript has established a Global Volunteer Corps among its employees, launched the G-HELP Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, and introduced a "1000-Hour" volunteer service challenge to inspire greater involvement in charitable activities.

Global Engagement in the GenTeer Dream

Since the announcement of the GenTeer program, it has received enthusiastic support from GenScript employees in countries including the United States, China, France, Spain, Japan, South Korea, India, and Singapore. They have expressed a strong desire to incorporate their personal expertise into philanthropic efforts, helping those in need within their communities and beyond. This spirit of cross-border collaboration embodies the core values of the GenTeer program.

Sherry Shao, GenScript Group's rotating CEO, emphasized, "Our company not only bears the responsibility of advancing scientific progress but also upholds the mission of Make People and Nature Healthier Through Biotechnology. Turning expertise into power to alleviate suffering and add value to society is deeply ingrained in our corporate culture. GenTeer will become a shared identity for GenScript volunteers worldwide, guiding us to transcend boundaries and work together to help more people and create a broader impact."

As a company with a long-standing commitment to corporate social responsibility, GenScript believes that philanthropy is not about a few people doing a lot but about many people each doing a little. Over time, voluntary participation by many can become a driving force for social progress. During its 20th anniversary, GenScript partnered with charitable organizations to raise awareness and support for rare diseases through initiatives like art exhibitions, charity runs, and the innovative "GenScript Nanjing University 100km Relay." In response to natural disasters, such as the earthquake in Jishishan County, Gansu Province, GenScript swiftly mobilized its employees to raise 500,000 RMB to support the affected communities. Looking ahead, GenScript's philanthropic journey will continue to expand its influence, attracting more employees and compassionate individuals worldwide to join in using the power of science to light the way for those in need.

