GenScript to Host Biotech Global Forum 2024 during 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

As we close out 2023, the gene- and cell-therapy sector is booming worldwide, fueled by major innovations in life science and medicine and funding from global capital markets. To advance this crucial field in 2024, GenScript is convening top scientists and industry leaders from around the world at the Grand Hyatt in San Francisco on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

Under the theme Innovations and Breakthroughs Shaping Tomorrow's Cell and Gene Therapies, presenters and attendees will discuss recent developments in research, technological breakthroughs, commercialization challenges, and regulatory trends. By providing a forum for thought leaders from around the world, the conference aims to accelerate the pursuit of cures that will help more patients.

Agenda highlights

How CAR-T Leaders Drive GCT Commercialization

The Latest in Next-Generation Gene Therapy

What Lies Ahead for GCT Commercialization Amid a Funding Frenzy?

Latest Policy and Regulatory Trends in GCT

Tips for IND Filing of GCT Products

Registration is open now.

About GenScript Biotech Corporation

GenScript Biotech Corporation ( HK:1548 ) is the world's leading technology and service provider of life-science R&D and manufacturing. Built upon its solid gene synthesis technology, GenScript Biotech is divided into four major platforms: the life-science service and product platform, the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) platform, the industrial synthetic products platform, and the integrated global cell therapy platform.

GenScript Biotech was founded in New Jersey, USA in 2002 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2015. GenScript Biotech's business operations span over 100 countries and regions worldwide, with legal entities located in the US, Mainland & Hong Kong China, Japan, Singapore, Netherlands, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Korea, and Belgium. GenScript Biotech provides premium, convenient, and reliable services and products for more than 200,000 customers.

As of June 30, 2023, GenScript Biotech had more than 6,400 employees globally. The company owns numerous intellectual property rights, including over 240 patents, over 900 pending- patent applications, and a significant number of trade secrets.

Driven by the corporate mission of "make people and nature healthier through biotechnology,", GenScript Biotech strives to become the most trustworthy biotech company in the world. As of June 30, 2023, 85,100 peer-reviewed journal articles worldwide have cited GenScript Biotech's services and products. For more information, please visit GenScript Biotech's official website genscript.com .

Media contact:

Tim Cox — ZingPR for GenScript

tim@zingpr.com

SOURCE GenScript Biotech Corporation