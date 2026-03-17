GenServe Acquires Arizona-Based Valleywide Generator Service and Launches "Power On" Campaign

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GenServe, a leading independent provider of backup power solutions for commercial, industrial and critical infrastructure applications, today announced its acquisition of Valleywide Generator Service ("Valleywide"), an Arizona-based provider of generator maintenance and repair services. As GenServe's first branch in Arizona, Valleywide enhances GenServe's ability to support its customers with faster response times and broader field service capacity in one of the country's fastest-growing regions.

Valleywide delivers commercial and industrial generator services to a diverse set of customers across the Southwest U.S. Valleywide's highly experienced technicians will join GenServe's national service network, enhancing regional coverage while providing customers access to a broader set of resources, systems, and capabilities.

"We're thrilled to join forces with GenServe," said Brian Andersen, co-owner of Valleywide. "We have earned our customers' trust over many years, and we are excited to offer them even more resources and support in partnership with GenServe." Steve Amenson, co-owner of Valleywide, added, "By joining GenServe we are gaining access to additional technicians, customer service resources, robust systems, and the ability to support new industries and opportunities that we couldn't reach on our own."

Introducing the "Power On" Campaign

As GenServe continues to rapidly expand its geographic footprint and service capabilities, it is reaffirming its commitment to offering its customers best-in-class backup power solutions nationwide. As such, GenServe is launching its "Power On" branding campaign — Keeping the Power On, When it Matters Most.

"Power On" reflects GenServe's investment in a cohesive operating system designed to deliver a unified and seamless service experience across its network. Customers can expect significantly more streamlined administrative processes while still enjoying industry-leading service quality and response times from their local technicians. "Power On" will also enable GenServe to more efficiently service customers in multiple locations as its geographic footprint continues to grow.

The campaign also reflects GenServe's growing suite of service offerings. In addition to standby power generator maintenance, repair, rental, and distribution, GenServe is now pleased to offer support of UPS systems, transfer switches, integrated power environments, and data center infrastructure.

"GenServe has evolved significantly, and our brand should reflect that," said Erik Leto, CEO of GenServe. "As we continue building a connected national platform, our focus remains the same — keeping our customers' operations running by ensuring their power systems are always ready when they're needed most."

About GenServe

GenServe supports critical infrastructure by delivering expert, OEM-agnostic power services across all generator systems and brands. With specialized teams across the U.S., GenServe serves as a true one-stop partner for generator, ATS, UPS, and systems integration needs—ensuring every part of the power environment is maintained and covered.

Our nationwide team is built to respond quickly and decisively, helping ensure power systems are ready when they're needed most—wherever people, operations, and communities depend on them.

Learn more at www.genserveinc.com

Media Contact

Veronica Rodriguez

VP of Marketing

GenServe LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE GenServe