Genshaft, Greenbaum Gift Names Taneja Tower Operating Suite at Tampa General Hospital

The generous gift from former USF President Judy Genshaft and Steven Greenbaum names the iMRI surgical suite, a powerful tool for the TGH Neuroscience Institute.

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tampa General Hospital (TGH) Foundation announced a generous gift from Dr. Judy Genshaft and Mr. Steven Greenbaum that will name the iMRI surgical suite in the Taneja Surgical, Neuroscience & Transplant Tower, scheduled to open in 2028 adjacent to Tampa General's academic medical center on Davis Islands.

Genshaft is the former president of the University of South Florida and a member of the TGH Foundation Board of Trustees. She and Greenbaum, her husband, made the $350,000 gift in honor of Dr. Harry van Loveren, chief of the TGH Neuroscience Institute.

"Patients come to the TGH Neuroscience Institute to receive world-class care from a world-class team," said John Couris, president and CEO of Florida Health Sciences Center | Tampa General Hospital. "This tremendous gift from Judy and Steve will enable us to continue to elevate that care."

Tampa General Hospital was named in the Top 10% for Neurology & Neurosurgery and High-Performing for Stroke Care by U.S. News & World Report for 2025-2026. In addition, it earned placement on Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals 2025 list for Neurological Care and ranked among the Best Specialized Hospitals for Neurology and Neurosurgery.

"We are proud to support the future of TGH through the Taneja Tower," said Genshaft and Greenbaum. "Dr. van Loveren is not only an outstanding surgeon and leader, but someone who genuinely listens to his patients and cares deeply about their experience. Our gift honors the meaningful difference he makes in patients' lives."

The iMRI suite is a powerful tool for the TGH Neuroscience Institute. The suite provides real-time, high-resolution imaging during surgery that dramatically improves precision and reduces the need for follow-up.

"The iMRI operating theater will be the crown jewel of the Taneja Tower's Neuroscience Institute," said van Loveren. "I'm grateful to Dr. Genshaft and Mr. Greenbaum for this investment in elevating patient care."

"This wonderful gift from Judy and Steve continues their legacy of giving throughout our Tampa Bay community," said Frann Leppla, executive vice president and TGH Foundation president. "We're so incredibly grateful for their generous investment in our world-class academic health system."

The Taneja Tower will serve as home for Tampa General's surgery, neuroscience and transplant service lines. The 565,000-square-foot tower will be a pillar of the Tampa Medical & Research District, which is anchored by Tampa General and USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. The tower, which consists of a plaza level and 12 floors, will provide 144 patient beds, 32 operating suites and expanded intensive care unit (ICU) capacity. In addition to spaces for education and training, emergency response and sterile processing.

