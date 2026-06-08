Tampa General Hospital Recognized as One of America's Best Hospitals for Specialized Care in Seven Specialties by Newsweek

Florida's premier academic health system is the only health system in Tampa to be ranked across all seven specialties as one of America's Best Hospitals for Specialized Care for 2026 by Newsweek.

TAMPA, Fla., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital is one of only four Florida health systems, and the only health system in Tampa, recognized across all seven specialties as one of America's Best Hospitals for Specialized Care for 2026 by Newsweek, underscoring the academic health system's continued investment in clinical excellence, innovation and multidisciplinary patient care.

The 2026 rankings mark an expansion from the six specialties recognized last year, with gastroenterology newly added to Tampa General's list of seven nationally recognized clinical institutes. This year, Tampa General earned recognition in the following specialties:

"Being recognized across seven specialty areas reflects Tampa General's commitment to delivering world-class care through innovation, academic medicine and a relentless focus on quality and outcomes," said John Couris, president and CEO of Florida Health Sciences Center | Tampa General. "These distinctions are a testament to the expertise and dedication of our physicians, nurses, researchers and care teams who are transforming healthcare and improving the lives of patients across our region, Florida and beyond."

Presented by Newsweek and Statista, America's Best Hospitals for Specialized Care rankings recognize leading hospitals across key clinical specialties based on a comprehensive evaluation process that includes hospital quality metrics, recommendations from tens of thousands of medical professionals and hospital leaders, patient experience surveys and assessments related to Patient-Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs). Hospitals are evaluated on measures related to mortality, patient safety, readmissions, quality performance and specialty-specific clinical outcomes.

The annual rankings are designed to help patients identify hospitals that demonstrate excellence in delivering highly specialized care across complex medical disciplines. The methodology evaluated hospitals nationally across specialties including cardiac, cancer, neurological, orthopedic, endocrine and pulmonary care, with gastroenterology added for the first time this year.

"This recognition reflects the strength of Tampa General's integrated, multidisciplinary approach to caring for patients with complex conditions," said Dr. Peggy Duggan, chief physician executive and chief medical officer at Tampa General. "Across each of these specialties, our teams are combining advanced technology, evidence-based medicine, research and compassionate care to deliver exceptional outcomes and an outstanding patient experience."

As Florida's premier academic health system, Tampa General continues to expand access to nationally recognized specialty care through strategic partnerships, advanced research initiatives and investments in precision medicine, digital innovation and clinical program growth. The addition of gastroenterology to this year's recognized specialties further reflects the organization's continued momentum in building comprehensive centers of excellence across high-acuity service lines.

The full America's Best Hospitals for Specialized Care 2026 rankings and methodology are available through Newsweek.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, Florida's premier academic health system, is a 1,530-bed not-for-profit network of hospital and outpatient services spanning Florida. As the only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care center serving 23 counties, Tampa General delivers world-class care. The system's hospitals include Tampa General Hospital, Tampa General Rehabilitation Hospital, Tampa General Behavioral Health Hospital, all in Tampa; Tampa General Brooksville, Tampa General Spring Hill and Tampa General Crystal River. Tampa General is the highest-ranked hospital in Tampa Bay in U.S. News & World Report's 2025-2026 Best Hospitals, with six medical specialties ranking among the top 50 in the nation and five additional medical specialties ranked among the top 10% best hospital programs in the United States. As the first hospital in Florida to open a clinical command center for real-time situational awareness, the academic health system has elevated its digital care coordination center to the next level by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and its analytics platform across inpatient and outpatient care to ensure patients receive leading-edge care as quickly and safely as possible. Tampa General's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by three prestigious Forbes magazine rankings — in the 2026 America's Best Large Employers ranked as the Tampa Bay region's #1 employer in the healthcare category for the sixth year in a row, and among the top five in the state of Florida, in the 2025 Best Employers by State and the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women.

Tampa General is the area's safety-net hospital, caring for anyone regardless of ability to pay; in fiscal year 2024, Tampa General provided a net community benefit of approximately $289.1 million in the form of healthcare for underinsured patients, community education and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is recognized as one of the leading adult solid organ transplant centers in the nation and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General transports critically injured or ill patients from surrounding counties to receive the advanced care their conditions require. Tampa General has a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center and its 32-bed Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It is home to the Muma Children's Hospital at TGH, the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General's footprint includes TGH North, which consists of three hospitals and several outpatient locations in Citrus and Hernando counties; 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices; TGH Family Care Center Kennedy; two TGH outpatient centers; TGH Virtual Health; and 20 TGH Imaging outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care, powered by the Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

Media Contact: Beth Hardy, APR

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Publications & Physician Communications

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SOURCE Tampa General Hospital