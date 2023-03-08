Genstar Announces 2023 Team Promotions

Ben Marshall to Managing Director; Deryn Jakolev and Chong Ni to Principal; Carson Ewanich to Vice President

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genstar Capital, a leading private equity firm focused on investments in targeted segments of the industrials, software, financial services and healthcare industries, today announced the promotion of several team members – Ben Marshall to Managing Director; Deryn Jakolev and Chong Ni to Principal; and Carson Ewanich to Vice President, Investor Solutions.

Mr. Marshall originally joined Genstar Capital in 2010 as an Associate and re-joined the firm in 2014 after receiving his M.B.A. from the Harvard Business School. Prior to joining Genstar, he worked as an investment banking analyst at Peter J. Solomon. Mr. Marshall currently serves on the Boards of Genstar portfolio companies AWL, Arrowhead Engineered Products, ConnectiveRx, Mercer Advisors, and Telestream. He received a B.A. in Economics from Duke University.

Ms. Jakolev joined Genstar in 2020 as Vice President. Prior to Genstar she was an Associate at TPG Growth for three years. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of Genstar portfolio companies Arrowhead Engineered Products, AMBA, Jet Support Services, Inc. and OTC Industrial Technologies. Ms. Jakolev received her B.S. degree from Columbia University and an M.B.A. degree from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Mr. Ni joined Genstar in 2019 as Vice President and prior to joining Genstar Capital was an Associate at Gryphon Investors. He began his career as an investment banking analyst at Jefferies and J.P. Morgan. Mr. Ni is currently a member of the Boards of Genstar portfolio companies Brook + Whittle and Likewize. He is a graduate of Duke University and received his M.B.A. from the Wharton School of Business.

Mr. Ewanich joined Genstar in 2019 as a Senior Analyst, Investor Solutions after serving as an Associate since 2016 at valuation and advisory firm Valuation Research Corporation. Mr. Ewanich received a B.S. degree from Arizona State University.

About Genstar Capital

Genstar Capital (www.gencap.com) is a leading private equity firm that has been actively investing in high quality companies for over 30 years. Based in San Francisco, Genstar works in partnership with its management teams and its network of strategic advisors to transform its portfolio companies into industry-leading businesses. Genstar currently has approximately $35 billion of assets under management and targets investments focused on targeted segments of the industrials, software, financial services and healthcare industries.

