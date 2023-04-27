Genstar Capital Closes Fund XI With $12.6 Billion of Committed Capital

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genstar Capital, a leading private equity firm focused on investments in targeted segments of the financial services, healthcare, industrials, and software industries, today announced the first and final closing of Genstar Capital Partners XI ("Fund XI") with approximately $12.6 billion in total commitments. In addition, Genstar raised committed overage capacity from select limited partners which will co-invest in Fund XI's larger transactions. The General Partner and affiliated entities are collectively the largest investor in Fund XI and will continue to be led by Managing Partners Ryan Clark, Jean-Pierre Conte, Rob Rutledge, Tony Salewski, and Eli Weiss.

Fund XI reached its hard cap with strong support from its existing investor base and an expanded group of limited partners, including leading global endowments and foundations, public and corporate pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, and family offices. Genstar's previous fund, Genstar Capital Partners X, closed in April 2021 with approximately $10.2 billion of total committed capital.

Genstar will continue to make control investments in middle market companies primarily headquartered in North America. The firm is 100% employee owned and operates from a single office in San Francisco. The investment team is complemented by a group of 31 Strategic Advisors, who are current and former business leaders, working side by side with the Genstar investment team.

Evercore Partners served as Placement Agent for the fund and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP provided legal advice.

About Genstar

Genstar Capital (www.gencap.com) is a leading private equity firm that has been actively investing in high-quality companies for over 30 years. Based in San Francisco, Genstar works in partnership with its management teams and its network of strategic advisors to transform its portfolio companies into industry-leading businesses. Together with Genstar XI and all active funds, Genstar currently has approximately $49 billion of assets under management and targets investments focused on targeted segments of the financial services, healthcare, industrials, and software industries.

