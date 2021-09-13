Genstar Capital Names Charles Goldman to Strategic Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genstar Capital, a leading private equity firm focused on investments in targeted segments of the financial services, healthcare, industrials, and software industries, today announced the appointment of financial services industry veteran Charles Goldman to its Strategic Advisory Board.

Tony Salewski, Managing Director at Genstar Capital, said, "Charles has a long and rich history working with Genstar, including a close partnership during our ownership of AssetMark. He was a tremendous leader at AssetMark, accomplishing a significant business transformation, growing assets under management and increasing revenue and EBITDA before it was sold in 2016. He also serves as a Board member of Genstar portfolio company Mercer Advisors where he has contributed since 2015."

Sid Ramakrishnan, Principal at Genstar Capital, said, "Charles is a highly regarded leader in the financial services industry and his extensive background as an advisor to private equity firms will make him an invaluable asset as Genstar continues to invest in targeted subsectors within financial services. Having worked for Charles for several years at AssetMark as his chief of staff and head of corporate strategy, I have long admired his leadership abilities, market knowledge and strategic acumen. We are very excited about his deeper relationship with Genstar."

Mr. Goldman most recently served as President and CEO of AssetMark, a leading outsourced investment management and consulting platform for wealth managers, and currently is an active investor in the FinTech space. Prior to joining AssetMark, Mr. Goldman was an advisor to Bain & Company, several registered investment advisors, private equity firms and startup companies. Previously, he was President of Fidelity Investments, Custody & Clearing, where he was responsible for three of Fidelity's businesses: National Financial, Fidelity Institutional Wealth Services and Fidelity Family Office Service. Formerly, he was on The Charles Schwab Corporation management committee, and served as head of Schwab Institutional and head of Strategy, M&A and Venture Capital. Mr. Goldman graduated from the University of Southern California and received his M.B.A. degree from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

Mr. Goldman said, "From a decade of personal experience I know Genstar is a world-class private equity firm and I am thrilled to be a part of their Strategic Advisory Board at this exciting time for the financial services sector. I look forward to working even more closely with Tony, Sid, and the entire Genstar team as they continue to identify significant investments in financial services companies that are shaping the industry and providing important technology and services to clients."

About Genstar Capital

Genstar Capital (www.gencap.com) is a leading private equity firm that has been actively investing in high quality companies for over 30 years. Based in San Francisco, Genstar works in partnership with its management teams and its network of strategic advisors to transform its portfolio companies into industry-leading businesses. Genstar currently has approximately $33 billion of assets under management and targets investments focused on targeted segments of the financial services, industrials, healthcare, and software industries.

