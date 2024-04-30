Genstar Names Keith Martino to Strategic Advisory Board

Experienced Pharma Executive to Advise on the Firm's Healthcare Investments

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genstar Capital, a leading private equity firm focused on investments in targeted segments of the healthcare, financial services, industrials, and software industries, today announced the appointment of experienced pharma executive Keith Martino to its team of operational experts serving on its Strategic Advisory Board. He will advise the Genstar team in its healthcare vertical.

Mr. Martino has diverse experience working in pharma, consulting, private equity and venture capital. He spent 17 years in pharma with commercial roles at Abbott, AbbVie and Shire (formerly Baxalta) and later was an operating partner with the Vistria Group and Chief Strategy Officer at CareMetx. Most recently, he managed four pharma services businesses within Cardinal Health. Mr. Martino is a graduate of Northwestern University with a B.A. degree in Economics and received his M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Scott Niehaus, Director of Genstar Capital, said, "Keith is highly regarded in the pharma industry and has extensive background across the value chain including working with private equity. Keith brings a tremendous network and complementary skill set, which in partnership with Genstar's existing advisors make him well suited to further build Genstar's healthcare focus. We look forward to Keith's guidance in evaluating new healthcare investment opportunities and advising portfolio companies as a board member." Mr. Martino was named to the Board of Genstar portfolio company Signant Health.

A cornerstone of its investment thesis, Genstar's SAB consists of talented current and former C-level operational experts from many of the world's leading companies and industries in which the firm invests.

About Genstar Capital

Genstar Capital (www.gencap.com) is a leading private equity firm that has been actively investing in high quality companies for over 30 years. Based in San Francisco, Genstar works in partnership with its management teams and its network of strategic advisors to transform its portfolio companies into industry-leading businesses. Genstar currently has approximately $49 billion of assets under management and targets investments focused on targeted segments of the financial services, industrials, software, and healthcare industries.

