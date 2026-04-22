Delphi breaks centralised control from traditional prediction market models, turning creators into market owners and audiences into information traders

LONDON, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Gensyn launched Delphi, the world's first decentralised information market platform that allows creators to build and monetise their own markets, without platform gatekeepers taking a cut.

Once a market is live, users trade peer-to-peer, and outcomes are settled by verifiable AI models, removing the risk of human manipulation or bias that has challenged prediction markets.

The booming prediction market sector processed billions in volume in March 2026 alone, relying heavily on creator-built communities for specialised insights, yet who see none of the financial upside.

Information markets cut out the middlemen. Creators get paid for what they share, participants get paid for what they know, everything is out in the open, with no platforms or agencies skimming off the top.

"Centralisation limits what's possible with the information and insights that market creators and participants have," said Ben Fielding, Co-Founder and CEO of Gensyn.

"Delphi is the first system built natively for both humans and AI, with settlement performed by verifiable intelligent oracles, not insiders. The end result is a feedback loop of information trading between humans and machines, with a clear target and incentive to accrue capital.

We're building a new engine for human-machine coevolution, and it only works if the infrastructure and all of the information are public and open.

With the creator economy expected to eclipse $500B by 2030, the time is now for this new market structure."

Since launching on testnet in December 2025, Delphi has recorded millions in test volume, signaling strong interest for open information markets. Delphi is built on Gensyn's broader AI infrastructure network, which has attracted backing from a16z crypto, CoinFund, Galaxy Digital, Eden Block, Maven 11, and more.

For more information and to join the wait list, please visit: https://delphi.fyi/

About Delphi

Delphi is the first open, decentralised information market, built on Gensyn's AI infrastructure network. Unlike traditional prediction market platforms, Delphi is designed so no single entity controls it: outcomes are settled by AI, and revenue flows automatically to creators and participants. By turning creators into market owners and audiences into active participants, Delphi introduces a new economic model for the creator economy, one where the people who build audiences capture the value of the information markets they create, and the information gathered is public and available for AI training online or offline.

Learn more: https://delphi.fyi/

About Gensyn

Gensyn, the network for machine intelligence, is an open infrastructure layer for AI. It provides the foundational infrastructure AI needs to operate at scale, including compute, data, and information exchange, by enabling both humans and machines to participate in open digital markets. Built with native support for AI communication, identification, and verification, Gensyn serves as the economic backbone for continual learning over new decentralised AI models and applications, without centralised control.

Gensyn is backed by a16z crypto, CoinFund, Galaxy Digital, Eden Block, Maven 11, and more. For more information, visit gensyn.ai.

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SOURCE Gensyn