Gentex Corporation Launches Ops-Core® Voice Projection Unit for Special Operations Tactical Respirator

CARBONDALE, Pa., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gentex Corporation, a global leader in personal protection and situational awareness solutions for defense forces, emergency responders, and industrial personnel, announced the launch of the Ops-Core Voice Projection Unit (VPU), an innovative accessory designed to enhance mission-critical communication for tactical operators.

The VPU is an optional add-on for the Ops-Core Special Operations Tactical Respirator (SOTR) half mask with microphone. Engineered to project the wearer's voice clearly and audibly, the VPU offers three volume levels to adapt to diverse tactical scenarios. This groundbreaking solution ensures seamless communication and coordination among team members, even when operating off comms.

"Clear communication is critical in tactical environments, and the Ops-Core VPU overcomes the challenges of maintaining intelligible speech while wearing respiratory protection," said Rafe Bennett, Vice President of Product and Marketing at Gentex Corporation. "The VPU gives operators the flexibility to control their voice projection to match mission demands, enhancing situational awareness and coordination without sacrificing safety or stealth."

The Ops-Core VPU integrates seamlessly with the Ops-Core SOTR with a straightforward tool-free attachment, ensuring operators can quickly attach or detach the unit based on immediate mission needs. It utilizes the SOTR's existing microphone connector to allow operators to plug directly into standard communication Push-to-Talk (PTT) devices and seamlessly integrate with tactical headsets. This critical feature enables the wearer to transition instantly between local voice projection and secure, wired communication, ensuring respiratory protection and mission capability are maintained simultaneously.

Gentex Corporation continues to innovate and deliver solutions that meet the evolving needs of military, law enforcement, and tactical professionals. The Ops-Core VPU exemplifies the company's commitment to advancing mission-critical technologies that enhance safety, performance, and communication in the field.

The Ops-Core VPU is available now for purchase on our website and through authorized Gentex Corporation distributors. For more information, visit www.gentexcorp.com.

About Gentex Corporation

Part of Gentex Corporation's portfolio for defense, emergency response, and security forces, the focus, and dedication of the company's Ops-Core brand remains the same – protecting elite forces. The modular, scalable, open-architecture design of Ops-Core products allows for seamless integration and true system level performance.

