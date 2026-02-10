Gentex Corporation, Under Its Ops-Core® Brand, Announces Sponsorship of the Alliance Police Training Facility

CARBONDALE, Pa., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gentex Corporation today announced its sponsorship of the Alliance Police Training Facility in Alliance, Ohio, through its Ops-Core® brand, the premier provider of high-performance helmet systems and integrated equipment for law enforcement and military professionals.

With decades of experience as a global leader in personal protection and situational awareness solutions for defense forces, emergency responders and industrial personnel, Gentex's sponsorship reflects a commitment to supporting law enforcement readiness with the highest performing products and investments that directly enhance officer safety, capability, and mission effectiveness. The Alliance Police Training Facility is widely recognized for delivering some of the most realistic, high-intensity training programs in the country, serving officers, tactical teams, and first responders and prepared civilians nationwide. Located in Alliance, Ohio, the facility has established itself as one of the premier law enforcement training destinations on the East Coast, attracting departments from across the region, including federal law enforcement agencies from major Ohio cities and tactical teams from as far as Tennessee. With a mix of open-enrollment courses and specialized law enforcement training programs, the range serves as a central hub for local, regional, and federal agencies seeking advanced training, making it a natural partner for Gentex's commitment to supporting officers where real-world training happens.

"Alliance PD Range plays a crucial role in preparing law enforcement officers for real-world challenges," said Fred Grimm, VP of Commercial Sales Americas. "We're proud to support their mission and ensure officers have access to the modern protective solutions they rely on in the field."

As part of the sponsorship, Gentex will work with the facility to integrate its latest Ops-Core helmet systems, modular accessories, and communications-ready platforms into training programs, enhancing safety and providing officers hands-on experience with equipment designed to support them in dynamic operational environments.

"This partnership helps us elevate the training experience we provide," said Joe Weyer, Training Officer, Alliance Police Training Facility. "Ops-Core is trusted by teams across the country, and Gentex's support ensures our officers are equipped with the best possible protective technology."

The sponsorship strengthens Gentex's longstanding dedication to serving law enforcement communities and reinforces Ops-Core's position as a leading brand for advanced, mission-configurable headborne protection.

For more information about Ops-Core and its law enforcement solutions, visit www.ops-core.com.

About Alliance Police Training

The mission of the Alliance Police Department Training Division is to provide efficient, cost effective and proven training to Law Enforcement and the Military. Our instructors, as well as our industry partners and guest instructors will never sacrifice safety and are very mindful that the training you receive can mean the difference between life and death on the street.

About Gentex Corporation

Part of Gentex Corporation's portfolio for defense, emergency response, and security forces, the focus and dedication of the company's Ops-Core brand remains the same – protecting elite forces. The modular, scalable open-architecture design of Ops-Core products allows for seamless integration and true system-level performance.

