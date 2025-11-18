Gentoo Media - Notification of trade

BIRKIRKARA, Malta, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MJ Foundation Fundacja Rodzinna, an entity related to Mateusz Juroszek, Board of Directors Member and primary insider of Gentoo Media Inc. has today acquired 74,000 shares in Gentoo Media at an average price of SEK 7,50 per share. After this transaction, close associates of Mateusz Juroszek hold 25,673,402 shares in Gentoo Media.

Gentoo Media is a leading iGaming affiliate, connecting operators with high-value players through premium lead generation and compliance solutions. Its portfolio includes AskGamblers, Time2Play, CasinoTopsOnline, WSN and Casinomeister - sites trusted by millions worldwide. Through innovation, transparency and strategic partnerships, Gentoo delivers sustainable growth and measurable success. Gentoo Media Inc. is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (G2M). Visit www.gentoomedia.com to learn more.

