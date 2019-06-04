Genuine Appoints New Managing Director To Award-Winning Digital Agency

BOSTON, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine, a full-service digital marketing agency and a division of global brand experience agency Jack Morton, today announces the appointment of Jen Poirier to managing director.

Poirier will lead the agency's team of experience designers, strategists, writers and developers to grow the business and explore new opportunities in digital storytelling. Poirier's promotion is on the heels of several new high-profile wins for the agency, including being named digital and social agency of record for Hood, the leading dairy brand in New England.

In the last year, Genuine has tracked solid growth, in part due to the agency's philosophy of 'invent together' – in which the agency acts as an extension of client teams. During a time of complex digital transformations where companies are constantly re-evaluating their strategies, modernizing the UX and enhancing their digital brand experiences, the Genuine way of thinking has stood out.

Craig Millon, executive leader at Genuine and chief client officer at Jack Morton stated, "Jen is incredibly focused and revered throughout the agency. She has an exceptional ability to grow business and build new relationships. I'm excited to partner with Jen to bring Genuine to the next stage."

In the last few months, Genuine has flourished with wins for Carbonite, a global leader in data protection, and Eisai, a leading global research and development pharmaceutical company. These brands join Genuine's roster of clients that include UL (Underwriters Laboratories), Sandoz, Massachusetts General and the Truth Initiative.

Poirier, who previously served as senior vice president of client services, has been with the agency since 2016. Prior to joining Genuine, Poirier was vice president, group director of marketing at Digitas and an account director at Isobar.

Poirier, who is based at the agency's headquarters in Boston, will report to Millon. In addition to her appointment, Genuine also today announced that Kevin Redmond has joined as SVP, Strategy. Redmond has over 25 years of integrated and digital marketing expertise and has held several senior level positions at Digitas, Conover Tuttle Pace, Havas and Hill Holliday.

Christian Banach has also joined as vice president of business development. Banach is a seasoned executive with an expertise in growth and will be based in the agency's Chicago office. And, as part of its focus on growth, Genuine has also promoted Mary-Ann DiThomas, vice president of delivery.

ABOUT GENUINE

Founded in 2005, Genuine is a full service, digital-marketing agency that brings experience design to brand development. Genuine is driven by the pursuit to #InventTogether, working together to make one another smarter and clients even stronger. Skilled in rebranding, developing digital and social campaigns, overhauling websites, developing augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR) interactive experiences and more, Genuine has deep expertise in strategy, UX, creative and technology and works with brands across a diverse range of industries and around the world with offices in Boston, New York and Chicago. Visit us at wearegenuine.com.

