Genuine Marketing Group Inc. (OTC: GMGZ) launches ZPTAG teaser campaign with MAISON BLOOM hemp infused elevated seltzers

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine Marketing Group Inc. (OTC: GMGZ) is pleased to announce the launch of its official ZPTAG teaser campaign with ZPTAG QR codes natively printed on MAISON BLOOM hemp infused seltzer cans sold in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

SCAN QR CODE for more information. Photo courtesy of Ignite Dispensary WI

Available at liquor stores, convenience stores and restaurants throughout Minnesota and at participating Ignite Dispensary locations in Wisconsin, MAISON BLOOM and GMG are joining forces utilizing ZPTAG to show consumers, retailers and distributors MAISON BLOOM's commitment to transparency, compliance and verification of their hemp derived seltzers. As part of the teaser campaign, supply chain stakeholders and retail consumers may scan the ZPTAGged products or promotional Shelf Talkers with their cell phones to be directed to a GMG/MAISON BLOOM landing page explaining what ZPTAG is, how it works and the plan for all future MAISON BLOOM products to display unique fingerprint ZPTAGs on each and every item. Allowing for verification of all cans or cases throughout multiple distribution channels and prior to purchase. ZPTAG traceability shows you where it came from and how it got there including all Certificates of Analysis (COAs) and other required documentation.

This teaser campaign highlights ZPTAG as the solution to recent challenges new legislation has created for the hemp industry, which includes hemp derived beverages. There is a real urgency for industry regulation, verification and a comprehensive system to provide for government requirements and changes to the farm bill that currently defines hemp as cannabis containing less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by weight. MAISON BLOOM and GMG are paving the way forward with ZPTAG as the solution to these challenges and not only aligning with newly proposed bills such as the Hemp Enforcement Modernization and Protection Act. (HEMP) but also providing a path forward for industry driven self-regulation that rewards good actors for not only showing compliance but also protecting loyal consumers of hemp derived products by engaging them in the verification process.

"MAISON BLOOM was built on a simple idea: if you're going to make a product people put in their body, nothing about it should be a mystery. Partnering with GMG and bringing ZPTAG into our ecosystem allows us to prove what's inside every can, where it came from, and how it got there," said Nathan Johnson, CEO of MAISON BLOOM. "The hemp beverage industry is entering a new era where transparency isn't optional, it's expected. GMG's ZPTAG technology gives retailers, regulators, and consumers an unprecedented clear line of sight into every one of our products. You can trace it, verify it, and trust it. That's the standard we believe this category deserves," he added.

"As Genuine Marketing Group continues to expand into the cannabis industry, our ZPTAG platform, consumer app and verification process stays true to our mission and provides for the hemp derived as well as the recreational and medical marijuana verticals. Working with MAISON BLOOM for this ZPTAG campaign is the first step in our ever-growing relationship and we look forward to all that follows with their quality-first brand. Placing ZPTAGs on all their packages and normalizing the purchase experience through transparency and verification," said Chuck Chastain, CEO of Genuine Marketing Group Inc. (GMGZ)

About Genuine Marketing Group Inc.:

Genuine Marketing Group Inc. or GMG is a retail and consumer focused marketing company that creates brand affinity and builds consumer confidence through its patent pending proprietary authentication system, ZPTAG®. Combining the user-friendly engagement of a smartphone app with the smart contracts of the blockchain, ZPTAG® authenticates products direct from the shopping aisle and at the point of purchase for the end user and consumer. GMGZ presents a unique value proposition for its industry stakeholder customers as it provides compliance, verification, and marketing through ZPTAG® direct engagement with Consumers.

About Maison Bloom:

MAISON BLOOM is a hemp-infused beverage house devoted to the art of feeling good. Each can is a full-spectrum composition, blending culinary curiosity with design-forward thinking to create something rarer than a drink: a truly craveable experience. Combining unexpected ingredients with precise balance and a touch of indulgence – the company specializes in products that are powered by recipes built like great menus and even better nights out. The result is a collection of beverages that nourish the body, lift the mood, and turn ordinary moments into something worth lingering over.

MAISON BLOOM is here to evolve how we imbibe. Culinary focused. Considered. Responsibly euphoric. Crafted for the 21+ crowd who appreciate a truly golden state of mind.

A better buzz deserves company. So pour generously.

More information about Genuine Marketing Group Inc. can be found at https://genuinemarketinggroup.com/

More information about MAISON BLOOM can be found at https://lovemaisonbloom.com/

