GENYOUTH AND TASTE OF THE NFL EXPAND ACCESS TO 75 MILLION SCHOOL MEALS FOR STUDENTS NATIONWIDE

Presenting Sponsor PepsiCo Helps Fuel Super Bowl LX's Premier Philanthropic Gathering in Support of GENYOUth's Mission to Tackle Student Hunger

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GENYOUth, the national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping schoolchildren thrive by living well-nourished and physically active lives, today announced that its 2026 Taste of the NFL event and accompanying initiatives will deliver a combined impact of $1.5 million. The funding will reach 500 schools benefiting 275,000 students by increasing access to 75 million school meals and strengthening nutrition security for young people across all 32 NFL club markets.

GENYOUth, the national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping schoolchildren thrive by living well-nourished and physically active lives, today announced that its 2026 Taste of the NFL event and accompanying initiatives will deliver a combined impact of $1.5 million. The funding will reach 500 schools benefiting 275,000 students by increasing access to 75 million school meals and strengthening nutrition security for young people across all 32 NFL club markets. Taste of the NFL is made possible through the commitment of the NFL, the NFL Foundation and presenting sponsor PepsiCo, along with additional sponsors and supporters.

Taste of the NFL was held on February 7, 2026, at The Hibernia in San Francisco, with the support of presenting sponsor PepsiCo. The evening brought together an extraordinary roster of culinary talent, including chefs Andrew Zimmern, Carla Hall, Lasheeda Perry, Mark Bucher, and Sayat and Laura Ozyilmaz, with special appearances by Cat Cora and Tyler Florence. More than 20 celebrated national and local chefs participated — among them Eric Adjepong, thanks to PepsiCo — alongside more than 30 NFL Legends, current players, and sports personalities, including Doug Flutie, Kyle Rudolph, Bryant Young, Mark "Mighty Mouse" McMillian, Charles Woodson, Jake Browning, Eric Reid, Jason McCourty, Mckinnley Jackson, Maurkice Pouncey, and Michael Pouncey.

"For millions of children, school meals are more than nutrition—they are a lifeline that helps students show up ready to learn, grow, and thrive," said Ann Marie Krautheim, M.A., R.D., L.D., CEO of GENYOUth. "With the leadership of our founding partner the NFL, and the generosity of our Taste of the NFL sponsors and End Student Hunger partners, we are expanding access to healthy school meals for students who need them most. Together, we are turning shared commitment into real opportunity—fueling brighter, healthier futures for kids across the country."

"The NFL is proud to partner with GENYOUth on Taste of the NFL in raising $1.5 million to expand access to nutritious school meals for students across all 32 club markets," said Anna Isaacson, NFL Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility and GENYOUth Board Member. "By leveraging the unifying power of football and moments like Super Bowl LX, we can bring together partners, communities, and resources to make a meaningful difference in supporting the health and well-being of kids nationwide."

Taste of the NFL is made possible through the commitment of the NFL, the NFL Foundation and presenting sponsor PepsiCo, together with the PepsiCo Foundation, Rice-A-Roni, Lay's, and GENYOUth's End Student Hunger partners: Cintas, Pacific Gas and Electric Corporation, Bread Financial, NFL Extra Points Visa® Credit Card, PNC Bank, Hellmann's, Best Foods, Peet's Coffee, Dawn, Cascade, Lifeway Foods, Charles Woodson's Intercept Wines, CookUnity, the Bay Area Host Committee, Sonoma County Winegrowers, FARE, Culinary Institute of America (CIA), National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF), San Francisco Chronicle, NBC Bay Area, Area De La Bahia, NBC Sports, and Yelp.

Taste of the NFL's impact extends beyond the event itself, encompassing additional GENYOUth initiatives addressing student food insecurity. In the weeks leading up to Super Bowl LX, the Super Schools community initiative worked to boost school meal access and participation by delivering Grab and Go meal equipment packages to more than 60 schools throughout the Bay Area.

"PepsiCo's longstanding partnership with GENYOUth shows what's possible when organizations come together to help end student hunger," said Steven Williams, Executive Vice President and Vice Chairman, PepsiCo. "Through Taste of the NFL and programs like Super Schools, we're expanding access to nutritious school meals and making a real difference for children who need it most. Ensuring every child has access to nutritious food is a shared responsibility, and we're proud to continue this work alongside partners like GENYOUth."

Super Schools was made possible through partnerships with San Francisco Unified School District, Oakland Unified School District, the Bay Area Host Committee, and Dairy Council of California — with additional support from Amazon Access, Domino's Smart Slice, the NFL Foundation, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, and the PepsiCo Foundation. The 2026 initiative alone will expand access to approximately 9 million school meals annually and broaden daily physical activity opportunities for more than 33,000 students throughout the Bay Area.

Taste of the Draft — a GENYOUth fundraising event inspired by Taste of the NFL — returned on April 22, 2026, in Pittsburgh on the eve of the 2026 NFL Draft. Planning is also already underway for Taste of the NFL 2027 in Los Angeles, with tailored sponsorship opportunities available. For details, contact Kelianne Johnson, GENYOUth Director of Marketing & Development, at [email protected].

About GENYOUth

GENYOUth is a 501c3 national nonprofit dedicated to helping school children thrive by living a well-nourished and physically active life. A catalyst for youth health and wellness, GENYOUth has supported over 77,000 U.S. schools to equip them with the resources needed to ensure millions of children have equitable access to nutrition and physical activity. As part of the Action for Healthy Kids Network, GENYOUth convenes a network of private and public partners, including Fortune 100 companies and foundations, to ensure all children are nourished and active to be their best selves. Committed to ending student hunger and promoting physical activity, GENYOUth provides grants that increase access to healthy school meals for food insecure students and empower kids to develop lifelong healthy habits through movement and activity. GENYOUth is the official charitable partner of Taste of the NFL, a purpose-driven Super Bowl culinary experience, and Taste of the Draft, both of which raise awareness and generate funds to fight hunger and food insecurity. To learn more and support GENYOUth, visit www.GENYOUthnow.org.

About the National Football League

The National Football League is America's most popular sports league, comprised of 32 franchises that compete each year to win the Super Bowl, the world's biggest annual sporting event. Founded in 1920, the NFL developed the model for the successful modern sports league, including national and international distribution, extensive revenue sharing, competitive excellence, and strong franchises across the country.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $94 billion in net revenue in 2025, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and drinks, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that places sustainability at the center of our business strategy, seeking to drive growth and build a stronger, more resilient future for PepsiCo and the communities where we operate. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About the PepsiCo Foundation

The PepsiCo Foundation, the philanthropic arm of PepsiCo, works to support positive change for people and the planet by expanding access to essential resources that help meet immediate needs and unlock pathways to opportunity. Guided by PepsiCo Positive (pep+), our philanthropic investments focus on four key areas: food access, safe water access, farming, and workforce development. Through collaboration with nonprofits, community organizations and global partners, the Foundation works to strengthen food systems, support farmers, expand access to nutritious food and safe water, and advance workforce development to build lasting economic resilience. Learn more at www.pepsicofoundation.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE GENYOUth